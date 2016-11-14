Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 26, 2016



The ESA developed OTS-2 bus for medium sized telecom customers is part of a rich heritage of European space technology ripe for commercial development.

Europe's largest aerospace group Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus DS) will develop and manufacture an advanced medium-class satellite platform in cooperation with Russia's Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia, head of Airbus DS in Russia Vladimir Terekhov said.

"This platform is our latest product created jointly by our industrial cooperation, that is why it does not even have a name so far ... The platform is designed for creation of geostationary commercial medium-class satellites," Terekhov told RIA Novosti.

Terekhov noted that during the work on the satellite platform, the companies consulted with the potential customers in order to develop a product in accordance with the demands of both Russian and international markets.

The two companies plan to participate in several projects and tenders with the new platform over the next two years.

In February 2016, Airbus DS, RSC, as well as Russian Space Systems, Energia SAT and Synertek entered into a five-sided agreement on developing civilian commercial satellites and expanding of manufacturing facilities in Russia.

France-based Airbus DS appeared in 2014 amid restructuring of the European Aeronautic Defense and Space (EADS). RSC Energia is one of the leading space-rocket industry enterprises in Russia, and one of the developers of a full range of rocket and space technologies.

EU Civil Satellite Purchases Unaffected by Anti-Russia Sanctions - Airbus DS

Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 26 - EU purchases of Russian communications satellites components have not been affected by the anti-Moscow sanctions, head of Airbus DS in Russia Vladimir Terekhov said.

"It may seem surprising, but there was never really such an issue, because the sanctions fall within the procurement of elements, which could be used in the interests of the Defense Ministry. And the purpose of satellites created with our participation is ... commercial or purely civilian. There are no new restrictions [on the purchases of the components]," Terekhov told RIA Novosti.

When asked whether Airbus DS together with its partners was planning on using Chinese-made components in the construction of satellites in Russia, Terekhov said "currently, no," however he noted there has been an improvement in their general quality.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

Source: Sputnik News