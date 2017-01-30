Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
A new recruit for ESA's astronaut corps
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Feb 03, 2017


Matthias Maurer at the European Astronaut Centre, in Cologne, Germany. Media are invited to ESA's operations centre in Darmstadt, Germany, for a press conference on 2 February at 10:00 CET (09:00 GMT) with the Agency's latest recruit to its astronaut corps, Matthias Maurer. Matthias has a background in materials science engineering and was among the 10 finalists for ESA's astronaut selection in 2009. He is already undergoing basic training in the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany. Image courtesy ESA-Sabine Grothues. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Matthias Maurer, from Germany, has started his astronaut training as part of ESA's astronaut corps. Matthias was among the 10 finalists in 2009 selection, and is now undergoing basic training at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is on the International Space Station and all the original class of 2009 have now flown in space. Matthias Maurer's nomination reflects the agency's success in the Station programme bringing new flight opportunities in the near future.

After the 2009 selection process, Matthias was hired for ESA as a crew support engineer and obtained extensive training and experience in human spaceflight operations, giving him a first taste of the job. As a Eurocom spacecraft communicator, he supported his colleagues in space.

Matthias experienced weightlessness during parabolic flights while assisting in the training of colleague Samantha Cristoforetti and he took part in ESA's CAVES underground training. In the summer of 2016 he took part in a NASA programme that sends astronauts, engineers and scientists to live and work underwater in the Aquarius research station as a stand-in for spaceflight.

Matthias is the seventh member of the 2009 astronaut class and is warmly welcome by his colleagues. Matthias notes, "Becoming astronaut is the best job that I can imagine. I am thrilled to join Europe's finest team for missions around Earth, to the Moon and beyond."

Matthias has a PhD in materials science engineering and a background in physics and chemistry, coupled with a strong medical knowledge corresponding to the main areas of research on the International Space Station.

He speaks four languages and is learning Russian and Chinese. He served as a paramedic and studied materials science engineering in universities around Europe, including Germany, France, Spain and the UK, with internships in Argentina, Spain and South Korea - a true explorer.

Matthias continues: "When I saw ESA's astronaut recruitment announcement in 2008 I knew that this was the perfect combination of my ambitions: to fly, to conduct research and to explore while working in an international and intercultural team on the forefront of science and technology

"The prospect of doing this as an ambassador for Europe in space was an extra motivation."

During his time at the European Astronaut Centre, Matthias was a driving force behind the preparation towards lunar exploration, increased access to the centre by European students and universities, fostering new partnerships, and further opening it to the public.

"Spaceflight is fascinating and inspiring. It appeals to all generations and serves as a catalyst for innovation and scientific results. I am looking forward to sharing my passion, knowledge and experiences with as many Europeans as possible."

Follow ESA's online channels for updates on Matthias' training. He will complete basic training this year before adding more specific knowledge such as Station systems. He will train all over the world at facilities in the US, Russia, Japan and Canada, but his home base will remain ESA's site in Cologne.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Human Spaceflight at ESA
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE TRAVEL
Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft to reenter January 31
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 30, 2017
 Representative of the Russian Mission Control Center said that Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft, which has served out its time at the International Space Station, will be undocked and drowned in the Pacific Ocean on January 31. The Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft, which has served out its time at the International Space Station (ISS), will be undocked and drowned in the Pacific Ocean on Jan ... read more

SPACE TRAVEL
Full Braking at Alpha Centauri

 New Era of Space Travel: Private Station May Replace ISS by Late 2020

 Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft to reenter January 31

 Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop
SPACE TRAVEL
ISRO tests C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV MkIII

 NASA sounding rocket launches into Alaskan night

 Russia to call tender for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Spaceport construction in Fall

 Russia to check space flight engines over faulty parts
SPACE TRAVEL
Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars

 Meteorite reveals 2 billion years of volcanic activity on Mars

 Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars
SPACE TRAVEL
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
SPACE TRAVEL
Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival

 ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy
SPACE TRAVEL
Aavid Thermacore Europe's technology will keep solar satellite cool

 NASA's New Shape-Shifting Radiator Inspired by Origami

 Space Traffic Management

 U.S. Navy orders radar detection kits for MH-60R aircraft
SPACE TRAVEL
Dedicated Planet Imager Opens Its Eyes to Other Worlds

 New planet imager delivers first science at Keck

 First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet
SPACE TRAVEL
New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement