AAR receives 15-year contract for landing gear maintenance

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 9, 2017
AAR has received a $909 million contract for the Landing Gear Performance-Based Logistics One program for C-130, KC-135 and E-3 landing gear parts, the company announced on Monday.
The contract will run over 15 years and involves manufacturing, supply chain management, inventory control and depot level maintenance for the U.S. Air Force and foreign allied aircraft.
"Serving as the prime contractor, AAR will support these three fleets utilizing our Landing Gear Repair and Overhaul center in Miami, as well as our supply chain network across the country," Nicholas Cross, senior vice president of AAR's Government Supply Chain, said in a press release.
The work will primarily take place in Miami, Fla., at AAR's landing gear maintenance facility.
The C-130 Hercules and it's variants are among the primary military airlift aircraft used by the U.S. and dozens of other countries. The KC-135 is an aerial tanker platform designed for mid-air refueling operations.
The E-3 Sentry is a radar and command-and-control plane fielded by the U.S. Air Force and allied nations.
Washington (UPI) Aug 7, 2017
Alloy Surfaces Co. has received a two year, $29 million contract for MJU-66/B infrared countermeasures, the Department of Defense announced Friday. The contract will go toward the purchase of flares designed to counter infrared guidance systems on missiles. The work will be conducted in Chester, Penn., and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2020 with $18.4 million was obligated upo ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement