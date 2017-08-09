Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
AAR receives 15-year contract for landing gear maintenance
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 9, 2017


AAR has received a $909 million contract for the Landing Gear Performance-Based Logistics One program for C-130, KC-135 and E-3 landing gear parts, the company announced on Monday.

The contract will run over 15 years and involves manufacturing, supply chain management, inventory control and depot level maintenance for the U.S. Air Force and foreign allied aircraft.

"Serving as the prime contractor, AAR will support these three fleets utilizing our Landing Gear Repair and Overhaul center in Miami, as well as our supply chain network across the country," Nicholas Cross, senior vice president of AAR's Government Supply Chain, said in a press release.

The work will primarily take place in Miami, Fla., at AAR's landing gear maintenance facility.

The C-130 Hercules and it's variants are among the primary military airlift aircraft used by the U.S. and dozens of other countries. The KC-135 is an aerial tanker platform designed for mid-air refueling operations.

The E-3 Sentry is a radar and command-and-control plane fielded by the U.S. Air Force and allied nations.

