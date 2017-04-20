45th SW supports Atlas V OA-7 launch



by Staff Writers



Cape Canaveral AFS, FL (SPX) Apr 20, 2017



The U.S. Air Force's 45th Space Wing supported NASA's successful launch of Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 here April 18 at 11:11 a.m. ET.

The Atlas V rocket is carrying Cygnus cargo vessel OA-7, the S.S. John Glenn, on the seventh operational cargo delivery flight to the International Space Station in support of NASA's Commercial Resupply Services program. Cygnus is used to carry crew supplies, spare equipment and scientific experiments to the ISS.

Glenn was selected as a Mercury astronaut in April 1959 and became the first American to orbit the Earth in his Friendship 7 capsule on Feb. 20, 1962. His flight helped to define America's position in the space race and paved the way for America's space program, from moon missions, to the space shuttle and the International Space Station. Glenn passed away Dec. 8, 2016.

The Atlas V OA-7 launch was the sixth major launch operation for the Eastern Range this year. Before any spacecraft can launch on the range, a combined team of military, government civilians and contractors from across the wing provide the mission assurance to ensure a safe and successful lift-off for range customers.

"John Glenn lived a life filled with firsts and broke barriers throughout his career, just like the tremendous men and women of the 45th Space Wing continue to do here daily," said Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, 45th Space Wing commander and Launch Decision Authority for this mission.

"I am proud of the integrated Space Coast team who worked together flawlessly to make this launch a success. This mission once again clearly demonstrates the successful collaboration we have with our mission partners at NASA and ULA as we continue to shape the future of America's space operations, and serve as the 'World's Premier Gateway to Space.'"

