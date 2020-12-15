Uber rival Ola to build world's biggest scooter factory in India

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (AFP) Dec 15, 2020
Uber rival Ola plans to build the world's largest scooter factory in India, aiming to make two million electric two-wheelers a year for Asia, Europe and Latin America.
The Indian ride-hailing firm, which has financial backing from Japan's SoftBank, said Monday it will create 10,000 jobs and invest $325 million in the plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
The factory will help make India a "manufacturing hub for electric vehicles" as Ola gears up to launch its e-scooters in the coming months, the company said.
Motorbikes and mopeds, which are much cheaper than four-wheelers, are hugely popular in India's congested cities, with sales outselling those of cars many times over.
But they also add to air pollution and Ola hopes to profit from government efforts to promote electric vehicles by expanding from ride-hailing to making scooters itself.
This year Ola announced plans to hire over 2,000 people for its electric business, bringing in General Motors veteran Jose Pinheiro to head its manufacturing operations.
In May the firm, which is active in India, Australia, New Zealand and Britain, acquired Dutch electric scooter maker Etergo, reportedly for $250 million.
stu/amu/rbu
VW set to miss EU emissions targets: CEO
Frankfurt Am Main (AFP) Dec 4, 2020
German auto giant Volkswagen is unlikely to meet EU emissions targets until 2022, its chief executive said Friday, which could result in hefty fines. In an interview with German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche, Herbert Diess said the VW group was working "flat out to get as close as possible" to selling enough environmentally friendly vehicles to reach the bloc's climate targets. "Next year it will be easier, and from 2022 we shouldn't have any more problems achieving the fleet targets," he sai ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.