24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 UAlbany Atmospheric Scientist Proposes Innovative Method to Reduce Aviation's Climate Impact
illustration only

UAlbany Atmospheric Scientist Proposes Innovative Method to Reduce Aviation's Climate Impact

by Mike Nolan
 Albany NY (SPX) Dec 05, 2025

If you look up at the sky on a clear day, chances are you'll notice thin, white clouds following behind airplanes - also known as contrails.

The formation of these wispy ice clouds is a complex process that involves the mixing of hot exhaust gases with cold air. Depending on the atmospheric conditions, contrail ice particles can last for a short time or persist for several hours or longer. Before dissipating, they trap heat that would otherwise be released into space, contributing to climate change.

A study that looked at aviation's contribution to climate change between 2000 and 2018 concluded that contrails create 57 percent of the industry's warming impact, significantly more than the CO2 emissions from burning fuel.

Fangqun Yu, a senior research faculty at the University at Albany's Atmospheric Sciences Research Center, has developed an advanced model for simulating contrail formation and published several scientific papers on the formation and properties of contrail ice particles.

In a new study, published this week in the journal ACS ES and T Air, Yu suggests that adding a tiny amount of ice-nucleating particles into aircraft engine exhaust could make contrails far less harmful by shortening their lifespan.

The innovative method helps create fewer but larger ice crystals in the contrail, causing it to fade more quickly and trap less heat.

"Ice-nucleating particles are tiny specks that act as seeds for ice crystals to form," said Yu. "Because they can trigger ice formation at warmer temperatures, they take up water vapor in the plane exhaust earlier and grow crystals large enough for gravity to draw them out of the atmosphere. That means shorter-lived contrails, ultimately reducing their warming effect to a very small level."

Curbing Contrails in the Sky

Yu's technique proposes adding ice-nucleating materials, such as silver iodide, bismuth triiodide, or other suitable materials that can freeze efficiently and have low environmental impacts, into the aircraft exhaust during the flight.

To test the method under real-world conditions, Yu and his research team used the Aerosol and Contrail Microphysics model, a simulation tool that tracks what happens inside an aircraft exhaust plume in the seconds after it leaves the engine.

The results of their method showed as much as a 50-fold reduction in the number of contrail ice crystals formed.

"The amount of ice-nucleating material needed is very small, comparable to, or even less than, the lubrication oil planes typically consume," Yu said. "Also because the application would happen high in the atmosphere during flights, and in tiny amounts, our early modeling shows that the material reaching the ground would be negligible. Still, we need to further examine how these added particles might influence natural ice-nucleating particles, cloud formation and precipitation."

More Sustainable Aviation

Yu has studied the microphysics of particles in the atmosphere (including contrail formation) and their impact on the environment for more than two decades.

Earlier this year, he was awarded $1.5 million from the Simons Foundation, a private organization that supports science and mathematics research, in part to explore his contrail reduction technique.

While more research and testing is needed before Yu's technique can be tested on airplanes, he believes the early results are promising.

"In the future, we hope to test and refine our proposed method through controlled laboratory experiments and field measurements," Yu said. "We will also carry out more simulations to further assess its efficacy and potential environmental impacts."

In addition to this work, Yu is also currently partnering with a team at GE Research to help better understand the impact of clean aviation fuels and new engine technologies on contrail formation.

Research Report:Toward Sustainable Aviation: Minimizing Aircraft Contrail Ice Particle Formation and Climate Effects by Controlled Seeding of Ice Nuclei Particles

Related Links
 University at Albany Atmospheric Sciences Research Center
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
NASA refines aircraft icing safety modeling with GlennICE software
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 05, 2025
 Researchers at NASAs Glenn Research Center in Cleveland used the Glenn Icing Computational Environment (GlennICE) software to create three dimensional computational models of an advanced air mobility rotor to study propeller icing issues. The physical rotor model was installed and tested in the Icing Research Tunnel in 2023 as part of an icing evaluation study that also sought to validate the GlennICE simulations. When aircraft fly in certain weather conditions, tiny freezing water droplets in the ... read more
AEROSPACE
NASA celebrates a decade of student contributions to space crop production

 Lunasa Space funding backs shared in orbit lab platform

 Station 10 as Soyuz crew arrives amid Baikonur launch pad crisis

 High-flying tech hits potholes in India's Silicon Valley
AEROSPACE
LandSpace ZQ 3 Y1 rocket reaches orbit on first reusable flight attempt

 SyLEx test rocket gives France new suborbital launch option

 South Korea advances Nuri rocket program with fourth orbital launch

 AtSpace A01 reaches record suborbital altitude from Koonibba Test Range
AEROSPACE
Second CHAPEA Crew Begins Extended Mars Habitat Mission at NASA Johnson

 Martian dust devils found to generate electrical sparks

 NASA Orbiter Shines New Light on Long-Running Martian Mystery

 ESCAPADE spacecraft capture first images while en route to Mars
AEROSPACE
China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap

 Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era

 Successful launch preparations underway for Shenzhou XXII resupply mission

 China launches Shenzhou-22 early for stranded space station crew
AEROSPACE
AST SpaceMobile increases US manufacturing capacity with new sites for next generation satellite production

 Spire Global faces NYSE noncompliance as contract momentum collides with reporting delay

 Europe secures record space budget to boost independence

 UK government commits GBP 6.9 million to boost satellite communications sector
AEROSPACE
Meta shares jump on report company slashing VR spending

 Exploring Easter Island Quarry Now Possible with Detailed 3D Model

 Faraday Effect Reveals Magnetic Role of Light in New Study

 In Data Center Alley, AI sows building boom, doubts
AEROSPACE
Machine learning tool distinguishes signs of life from non-living compounds in space samples

 Moss spores withstand long term exposure outside space station

 Water production on exoplanets revealed by pressure experiments

 Exoplanet map initiative earns NASA support for University of Iowa physicist
AEROSPACE
Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.