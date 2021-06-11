. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CAR TECH
Toyota targets carbon-neutral plants by 2035
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) June 11, 2021

Toyota, the world's biggest automaker, said Friday it aims to make its production carbon-neutral by 2035, replacing the previous target date of 2050.

The Japanese firm's chief production officer Masamichi Okada made the pledge during an online presentation on Friday, as the G7 leaders meet in Britain to discuss tackling climate change and other pressing issues.

"We are striving to achieve green factories. Carbon neutrality provides us with an opportunity to fundamentally rethink manufacturing," Okada said.

"Toyota will take on a variety of challenges to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035," he added.

One of the ways the company hopes to realise its goal is by introducing new technologies for painting vehicles -- one of auto production's most power-gobbling procedures -- such as replacing paint with adhesive film.

Toyota is a pioneer of hybrid vehicles and autos using hydrogen fuel. It is also stepping up its development of battery-powered electric cars.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in October set a 2050 deadline for the world's third-largest economy to become carbon neutral, significantly firming up the country's climate-change commitments.

The nation has struggled to cut carbon emissions after shutting down reactors after the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

In November, engineering giant Toshiba said it would stop constructing new coal-fired power plants and shift to renewable energy in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Suga is currently in southwest England for the G7 summit, the leaders' first in-person talks in nearly two years.

etb/mac/abx/kaf/oho

TOYOTA MOTOR


Related Links
 Car Technology at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


CAR TECH
Chinese ride-hailing app Didi files for New York listing
 New York (AFP) June 11, 2021
 Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has filed to list its shares in New York, a high-profile move by a Chinese tech firm in the United States despite soaring tensions between the superpowers, with reports saying it could be one of the biggest IPOs this year. The popular app has dominated the Chinese market ride-hailing market ever since it won a costly turf war against US titan Uber in 2016 and took over its local unit. It filed a placeholder application for an initial public offering worth $100 mi ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CAR TECH
China accuses US of 'paranoid delusion' over huge innovation bill

 Israel 'start-up nation' era may be ending: new figures

 NASA to Air Briefing, Spacewalks to Install New Station Solar Arrays

 NASA's space communications user terminal
CAR TECH
Scientists identify distinctive deep infrasound rumbles of space launches

 Launch of competition for young people to help make UK spaceflight history

 SpaceX Cargo Dragon truck docks at Space Station

 SpaceX's night-time launch sends SiriusXM satellite into orbit
CAR TECH
China reveals photos taken by Mars rover

 Perseverance Rover Begins Its First Science Campaign on Mars

 NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity flies for 7th time

 China releases new Mars image taken by Tianwen 1 probe
CAR TECH
Chinese rocket with manned crew to blast off Thursday

 China to send 3 astronauts to space station

 Effective power supply energizes China's space station project

 Manned space mission preps for takeoff
CAR TECH
Experiment and innovate on our spacecraft

 Kleos Polar Vigilance Mission Satellites dispatched to Cape Canaveral for Launch

 GomSpace wins contract to develop satellites for global air traffic management consortium

 GMV supplies operations centre for the new generation of Yahsat satellites
CAR TECH
Rare earth metals at the heart of China's rivalry with US, Europe

 Amazon cloud game service Luna opens to US Prime members

 Premier E3 video game show kicks off with 'Avatar'

 Agile Space Industries acquires metal 3D printing leader Tronix3D
CAR TECH
Liquid water on exomoons of free-floating planets

 Connecting a star's chemical composition and planet formation

 Scientists discover new exoplanet with an atmosphere ripe for study

 Frozen rotifer reanimated after 24,000 years in the Arctic tundra
CAR TECH
First images of Ganymede as Juno sailed by

 Leiden astronomers calculate genesis of Oort cloud in chronologically order

 NASA's Juno to get a close look at Jupiter's Moon Ganymede

 Jupiter antenna that came in from the cold








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.