24/7 Space News
CARBON WORLDS
 The opportunity costs of carbon capture
illustration only
The opportunity costs of carbon capture
 by Josie Garthwaite
 Stanford CA (SPX) Feb 18, 2025

For most countries around the world, sourcing energy entirely from wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower by 2050 would reduce their energy needs and costs, improve air quality, and help slow climate change, according to a Feb. 9 study in Environmental Science and Technology.

These benefits, the authors say, could be realized at a fraction of the cost of implementing technologies that remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and capture it from stationary emitters like industrial smokestacks.

"If you spend $1 on carbon capture instead of on wind, water, and solar, you are increasing CO2, air pollution, energy requirements, energy costs, pipelines, and total social costs," said lead study author Mark Jacobson, a professor of civil and environmental engineering in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and Stanford School of Engineering.

This holds true even if zero-emission energy systems power the technology deployed to extract carbon dioxide, Jacobson added. "It's always an opportunity cost to use clean, renewable energy for direct air capture instead of replacing a fossil-fuel CO2 source, just like it's an opportunity cost to use it for AI or bitcoin mining. You're preventing renewables from replacing fossil fuel sources because you're creating more demand for those renewables," he said.

Comparing two extremes

Jacobson and co-authors compared the annual energy costs, emissions, public health impacts, and social costs associated with implementing either of two extremes across all sectors in 149 countries over the next 25 years.

One extreme would see a complete switch to use heat and electricity generated by wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower for all energy needs, as well as some advances in energy efficiency; cuts to energy demand through improved public transit, increased biking, and telecommuting; and commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells for long-distance air travel and shipping. For this case, the researchers assume hydrogen would be produced using water and electricity from renewable sources, not with fossil fuels, which is the way most hydrogen is made today.

The other extreme would see countries maintain their current reliance on fossil fuels with some renewables, nuclear, and biomass - while improving energy efficiency by the same amount as in the all-renewable case. In this second extreme, all 149 countries would also add equipment to capture carbon dioxide from industrial flues and use technology known as synthetic direct air carbon capture to pull CO2 from ambient air.

Comparing these two "unrealistically extreme cases," the authors write, distills the climate, health, and social costs associated with investing money in carbon capture and direct air capture that might otherwise go toward electrification and wind, water, and solar power. Neither case considers the potential costs or benefits of efforts to enhance carbon sequestration in natural carbon sinks like wetlands, forests, soil, and oceans.

Benefits of eliminating combustion

Jacobson and co-authors found that if the 149 studied countries successfully eliminated fossil fuels and biomass combustion through renewables and efficiency gains by 2050, they could reduce their end-use energy needs by more than 54%. Annual energy costs, the authors concluded, would decline by nearly 60%. Hundreds of millions of illnesses and 5 million deaths per year related to air pollution from energy - whether from woodburning cookstoves and kerosene lamps or from gas-fired power stations - would be avoided.

"When you add wind turbines to replace a coal plant, you're eliminating not only the CO2 but also the pollution from the coal," said Jacobson, who is also a senior fellow at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment.

Widespread electrification reduces energy demand in part because electric heat pumps and vehicles are more efficient than gas heaters and appliances, conventional air conditioners, and internal combustion engines, Jacobson said. Other energy savings come from eliminating energy needed to extract, transport, and refine oil, gas, coal, and uranium.

"You can have the most efficient way of removing CO2 from the air, but that does not change the efficiency of combustion. You're keeping that inefficient energy infrastructure the same," said Jacobson. "It's much cheaper and more efficient just to replace the fossil source with electricity or heat provided by a renewable source."

Climate policies that promote expansion of renewables as well as carbon capture and direct air capture to deal with emissions from fossil fuels and biomass "do not distinguish between good and poor solutions," and any policy promoting carbon capture and direct air capture "should be abandoned," the authors write in the study. They add, "The only way to eliminate all air-pollutant and climate-warming gases and particles from energy is to eliminate combustion."

Research Report:Energy, Health, and Climate Costs of Carbon-Capture and Direct-Air-Capture versus 100%-Wind-Water-Solar Climate Policies in 149 Countries

Related Links
 Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability
 Carbon Worlds - where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CARBON WORLDS
UK MPs warn billions spent on carbon capture may hit bills
 London (AFP) Feb 7, 2025
 British MPs on Friday called on the government to assess the impact on energy bills of its multibillion-pound investment into "risky" technology to capture and store carbon. The Labour government plans to invest nearly GBP22 billion ($27 billion) to develop carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS), to help Britain reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee raised concerns, saying the "government's backing of unproven, first-of-a-kind technology to ... read more
CARBON WORLDS
Busy day of research, lab maintenance, and cargo operations aboard ISS

 China says opposes 'politicising' technology after Vance's AI warning

 NASA's stranded astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore to get earlier homecoming

 Momentus to conduct multi sensor rendezvous trial with US Air Force
CARBON WORLDS
Reusable Rocket Development Advances in China

 SpaceX launches 21 more Starlink satellites from Florida

 Putin sacks space agency chief after setbacks

 KAIST develops AI-driven performance prediction model to advance space electric propulsion technology
CARBON WORLDS
Texas A&M scholar secures NASA funding to examine Martian dune dynamics

 Meteor collision shakes Mars recorded by InSight

 New Martian Crater Reveals Far-Reaching Seismic Signals

 Approaching the Red Planet from the Kitchen
CARBON WORLDS
Astronaut insights from mid mission aboard Tiangong

 Chinese Satellite Companies Expand Global Services with Advanced Networks and Constellations

 China launches additional satellites for Spacesail Constellation

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
CARBON WORLDS
Sidus Space moves LizzieSat-3 to Vandenberg for upcoming orbit mission

 NASA Pioneers Autonomous Tools for Satellite Swarms

 UK Gains Advanced Space Simulation Facility from Amentum

 Vodafone utilizes US satellite array for milestone mobile call
CARBON WORLDS
Colombia taxes online gambling to fund humanitarian response

 NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm

 Trump creates energy council to power AI race with China

 MIT engineers develop a fully 3D-printed electrospray engine
CARBON WORLDS
Efforts to find ET gains momentum with new technique that detects microbial movement

 How Early Earth Supported the Formation of Polyester Protocells

 Efforts to Detect Alien Life Advanced by Simple Microbe Mobility Test

 Apply for the Davie Postdoctoral Fellowship in Artificial Intelligence for Astronomy
CARBON WORLDS
New Study Suggests Trench-Like Features on Uranus' Moon Ariel May Be Windows to Its Interior

 NASA Juno Mission Discovers Record-Breaking Volcanic Activity on Io

 SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.