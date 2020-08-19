. 24/7 Space News .




IRON AND ICE
The Hayabusa2 Re-entry Capsule Approved to Land in Australia
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 19, 2020

Stock image of a JAXA recovery practice run.

On August 10, 2020, JAXA was informed that the Authorisation of Return of Overseas-Launched Space Object (AROLSO) for the re-entry capsule from Hayabusa2 was issued by the Australian Government. The date of the issuance is August 6, 2020.

The Hayabusa2 re-entry capsule will return to Earth in South Australia on December 6, 2020 (Japan Time and Australian Time). The landing site will be the Woomera Prohibited Area. The issuance of the AROLSO gave a major step forward for the capsule recovery.

We will continue careful operation for return of Hayabusa2 and recovery of the capsule, and the operation status will be announced in a timely manner.

Comment from JAXA President, Hiroshi Yamakawa: "The approval to carry out the re-entry and recovery operations of the Hayabusa2 return sample capsule is a significant milestone. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the support of the Australian Government as well as multiple organizations in Australia for their cooperation.

"We will continue to prepare for the successful mission in December 2020 in close cooperation with the Australian Government."


