Suspected secret satellite launched from ISS was just Japanese CubeSat



by Staff Writers



Washington DC (Sputnik) Jul 05, 2021



The US Space Command has clarified recent reports of a "secret satellite" launched from the International Space Station which actually was a Japanese CubeSat mistakenly registered by the space tracking service as an American object, USSPACECOM Director of Public Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Erin Dick told Sputnik on Friday.

Sputnik reported on 1 July that the United States had secretly launched a satellite from its segment of the ISS, cataloged by the space-track.org service as BD-28 with an American country code.

The fact puzzled many while some offered their explanations for this, including the American astronomer Jonathan McDowell who suggested on Twitter that the satellite could belong to a private US company that didn't want to attract attention to its activities.

"It turns out there was an error in what was posted on space-track.org, and it has since been updated," Dick said. "BD-28, also referred to as G-Satellite 2, is a Japanese CubeSat. The country code for BD-28 will be updated to JPN."

CubeSats are miniature satellites used for space research that weigh up to 3 pounds and have a cubical shape.

Video: The Tokyo 2020 G-Satellite Project Takes To The Skies

Source: RIA Novosti



Related Links

US Space Command

Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com





Thanks for being there;

We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.



With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.



Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.



If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution. SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter

$5+ Billed Monthly



Option 1 : $5.00 USD - monthly Option 2 : $10.00 USD - monthly Option 3 : $15.00 USD - monthly Option 4 : $20.00 USD - monthly Option 5 : $25.00 USD - monthly Option 6 : $50.00 USD - monthly Option 7 : $100.00 USD - monthly

paypal only

SpaceDaily Contributor

$5 Billed Once





credit card or paypal



Cape Canaveral FL (SPX) Jul 02, 2021

