Suspected secret satellite launched from ISS was just Japanese CubeSat

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (Sputnik) Jul 05, 2021
The US Space Command has clarified recent reports of a "secret satellite" launched from the International Space Station which actually was a Japanese CubeSat mistakenly registered by the space tracking service as an American object, USSPACECOM Director of Public Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Erin Dick told Sputnik on Friday.
Sputnik reported on 1 July that the United States had secretly launched a satellite from its segment of the ISS, cataloged by the space-track.org service as BD-28 with an American country code.
The fact puzzled many while some offered their explanations for this, including the American astronomer Jonathan McDowell who suggested on Twitter that the satellite could belong to a private US company that didn't want to attract attention to its activities.
"It turns out there was an error in what was posted on space-track.org, and it has since been updated," Dick said. "BD-28, also referred to as G-Satellite 2, is a Japanese CubeSat. The country code for BD-28 will be updated to JPN."
CubeSats are miniature satellites used for space research that weigh up to 3 pounds and have a cubical shape.
Video: The Tokyo 2020 G-Satellite Project Takes To The Skies
Source: RIA Novosti
Exolaunch Delivers One Ton of Small Satellites into Orbit on SpaceX's Transporter-2 Rideshare Mission
Cape Canaveral FL (SPX) Jul 02, 2021
Exolaunch, the launch, deployment and integration services provider for the New Space industry, announced a successful launch of 29 satellites totaling one metric ton for its customers from the United States, South America and Europe on a dedicated rideshare mission of SpaceX's SmallSat Rideshare Program. The mission, named 'Fingerspitzengefuhl', lifted off on June 30 at 19:31 UTC on Falcon 9 'Transporter-2', completing one of the largest and most diverse rideshare missions for Exolaunch. With thi ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.