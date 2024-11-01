Spire and Planet expand satellite fleets on Transporter 15 mission

Planet confirmed that its AI enabled high resolution Pelican 5 and Pelican 6 satellites reached orbit alongside 36 SuperDoves from Flock 4H and that commissioning of the two new Pelican spacecraft is underway following initial contact. Pelican 5 and Pelican 6 join the companys first generation Pelican fleet designed to deliver 40 centimeter class imagery across six multispectral bands tuned for cross sensor analysis and to support existing 50 centimeter products once in routine service, while the additional SuperDoves add capacity to the daily global PlanetScope monitoring mission. Planet plans further Pelican and SuperDove launches in 2026 with the next Pelican generation targeting resolutions of up to 30 centimeter class and continues to integrate onboard NVIDIA Jetson hardware for on orbit edge processing to shorten the time from imaging to customer ready data products.
Spire Global reported that the Transporter 15 manifest carried eleven Spire built satellites including spacecraft for its Space Services customers and three replenishment satellites that reinforce its operational dual use constellation for weather, maritime, aviation, and security applications. Two satellites for GHGSat launched on this mission carry methane monitoring payloads that extend GHGSats greenhouse gas emissions constellation and are intended to deliver frequent, independent, and precise measurements to industrial and government users concerned with tracking and reducing methane output. The company noted that it now designs and operates five satellites for GHGSat as part of a broader portfolio of environmental monitoring missions.
Four satellites on the same flight host Internet of Things payloads for Lacuna Space, pairing Spire satellite platforms with Lacunas latest generation hardware to expand a global IoT network serving sensors and mobile equipment in remote or under connected regions. Spire expects these satellites to support applications across agriculture, logistics, energy, environmental monitoring, and marine activities by providing low cost links for distributed devices.
Spire also added three satellites equipped with advanced Radio Occultation and Automatic Identification System instruments designed to supply atmospheric profiles and ship tracking data that feed weather and climate models and commercial intelligence services. Earlier in the month, the company launched a radio frequency geolocation satellite co funded through the LuxImpulse programme overseen by the Luxembourg Space Agency and implemented by the European Space Agency on SpaceXs Bandwagon 4 mission, further extending its RF and geolocation capability for government and commercial customers.
Related Links
Spire Global Inc
Planet Labs PBC
Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Blue Ring mission to expand commercial GEO space domain awareness
Lunasa Space funding backs shared in orbit lab platform
Soyuz rocket positioned at Baikonur for ISS crew launch as Cygnus XL temporarily removed
Station 10 as Soyuz crew arrives amid Baikonur launch pad crisis
SyLEx test rocket gives France new suborbital launch option
AtSpace A01 reaches record suborbital altitude from Koonibba Test Range
Galileo satellites to launch on Ariane 6 to enhance navigation system
South Korea advances Nuri rocket program with fourth orbital launch
Destination: Mars. First Stop: Iceland?
NASA Orbiter Shines New Light on Long-Running Martian Mystery
ESCAPADE spacecraft capture first images while en route to Mars
Second CHAPEA Crew Begins Extended Mars Habitat Mission at NASA Johnson
China supports private space firms to expand global reach
Successful launch preparations underway for Shenzhou XXII resupply mission
China launches Shenzhou-22 early for stranded space station crew
Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
|
Europe secures record space budget to boost independence
Spire Global faces NYSE noncompliance as contract momentum collides with reporting delay
UK government commits GBP 6.9 million to boost satellite communications sector
AST SpaceMobile increases US manufacturing capacity with new sites for next generation satellite production
Platinum Crystals Mapped as They Develop Inside Liquid Metal
ESA Space Safety programme gains major funding increase
Sivers Semiconductors and Doosan Announce Joint Initiative to Advance Ka-Band SATCOM Antenna Technology
Life, Culture and AI: Why 'plagiarism' Is Our Default Operating System
Moss spores withstand long term exposure outside space station
Machine learning tool distinguishes signs of life from non-living compounds in space samples
Water production on exoplanets revealed by pressure experiments
Exoplanet map initiative earns NASA support for University of Iowa physicist
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters