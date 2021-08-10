. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
INTERNET SPACE
SoftBank Group Q1 net profit down 39% on-year
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Aug 10, 2021

Investment giant SoftBank Group said Tuesday net profit plunged 39 percent in the first quarter, following gains in the same period last year related to the US merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.

Net profit in the three months to June was 761.5 billion yen ($6.9 billion), the Japanese conglomerate said, compared with 1.26 trillion yen in the same period in the previous financial year.

The merger of US telecoms operators T-Mobile and Sprint -- formerly controlled by SoftBank Group -- was completed in April 2020, releasing 734.5 billion in net income, SoftBank said in a statement.

SoftBank Group has poured money into some of Silicon Valley's biggest names and hottest new ventures from AI to biotech through its $100-billion Vision Fund.

Last financial year, the telecoms firm turned investment behemoth reported Japan's biggest ever net profit thanks to tech shares rallies as people moved their lives online during the coronavirus pandemic.

But SoftBank's investment approach means large transactions can cause unpredictable fluctuations in its results, said Mariko Semetko, senior credit officer at Moody's Japan.

"Last year's record high follows the previous year's record loss, and signifies the highly volatile nature of the company's business," she told AFP.

"The company has a very fluid and complex capital structure, and unlisted investments and private financings that have limited transparency and are frequently collateralised."

"Its investment approach results in high governance risks," Semetko added.

In 2019-20, SoftBank reported a net loss of 961.6 billion yen -- its worst ever -- as the start of the pandemic compounded woes caused by its investment in troubled office-sharing start-up WeWork.

But it quickly returned to profit as the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns worked largely in its favour.


Related Links
 Satellite-based Internet technologies

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


INTERNET SPACE
China Telecom eyes $8.4 bn Shanghai IPO, world's biggest in 2021
 Shanghai (AFP) Aug 9, 2021
 China Telecom could raise more than $8 billion in a Shanghai initial public offering that would be the biggest this year, months after it was delisted in the United States amid Washington's stand-off with Beijing. The firm said it had priced its offer at 4.53 yuan per share, which would be worth 47.1 billion ($7.3 billion), according to a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday. However, if an over-allotment option was exercised that would jump to 54 billion yuan ($8.4 billion), Bloomb ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

INTERNET SPACE
Boeing delays key uncrewed test flight to ISS

 Nauka Module incident caused by software failure

 Russia to stop using ISS by 2028, create own National Space Station

 ISSRDC to highlight opportunities within biomanufacturing in space
INTERNET SPACE
Finding the cause of a fatal problem in rocket engine combustors

 Rocket tanks of carbon fibre reinforced plastic proven possible

 US watchdog upholds SpaceX's Moon lander contract

 NASA performs field test of 3D imaging system for descent and landing
INTERNET SPACE
Aviation Week awards NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter with laureate

 North-By-Northwest for Ingenuity's 11th Flight

 Science in motion for ExoMars twin rover

 Earthly rocks point way to water hidden on Mars
INTERNET SPACE
Shanxi company helps astronauts keep fit in space

 China's space propaganda blitz endures at slick new planetarium

 How Chinese astronauts stay healthy in space

 China's five-star red flag flies proudly on red planet
INTERNET SPACE
Next batch of OneWeb satellites set to launch August 20

 Iridium granted trio of regulatory approvals in Japan

 Inmarsat unveils the communications network of the future

 Space company in search for professionals
INTERNET SPACE
Experiment bound for Space Station turns down the heat

 DARPA selects research teams to enable quantum shift in spectrum sensing

 End tax breaks for gaming firms, says Chinese state media

 The truth about space traffic management
INTERNET SPACE
Astronomers show how planets form in binary systems without getting crushed

 Galileo Project to search for ET artifacts in galactic space

 From the sun to the stars: A journey of exoplanet discovery begins

 ALMA images moon-forming disk around alien world
INTERNET SPACE
Hubble finds first evidence of water vapor on Ganymede

 NASA Awards Launch Services Contract for the Europa Clipper Mission

 Juno tunes into Jovian radio triggered by Jupiter's volcanic moon Io

 Ride with Juno as it flies past Jupiter and Ganymede








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.