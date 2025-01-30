Smart carbon dioxide removal yields economic and environmental benefits

Past analyses of the climate mitigation potential, costs, benefits, and drawbacks of different carbon dioxide removal (CDR) options have focused primarily on three strategies: bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), in which CO2-absorbing plant matter is converted into fuels or directly burned to generate energy, with some of the plant's carbon content captured and then stored safely and permanently; afforestation/reforestation, in which CO2-absorbing trees are planted in large numbers; and direct air carbon capture and storage (DACCS), a technology that captures and separates CO2 directly from ambient air, and injects it into geological reservoirs or incorporates it into durable products.
To provide a more comprehensive and actionable analysis of CDR, a new study by researchers at the MIT Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy (CS3) first expands the option set to include biochar (charcoal produced from plant matter and stored in soil) and enhanced weathering (EW) (spreading finely ground rock particles on land to accelerate storage of CO2 in soil and water). The study then evaluates portfolios of all five options - in isolation and in combination - to assess their capability to meet the 1.5 C goal, and their potential impacts on land, energy, and policy costs.
The study appears in the journal Environmental Research Letters. Aided by their global multi-region, multi-sector Economic Projection and Policy Analysis (EPPA) model, the MIT CS3 researchers produce three key findings.
First, the most cost-effective, low-impact strategy that policymakers can take to achieve global net-zero emissions - an essential step in meeting the 1.5 C goal - is to diversify their CDR portfolio, rather than rely on any single option. This approach minimizes overall cropland and energy consumption, and negative impacts such as increased food insecurity and decreased energy supplies.
By diversifying across multiple CDR options, the highest CDR deployment of around 31.5 gigatons of CO2 per year is achieved in 2100, while also proving the most cost-effective net-zero strategy. The study identifies BECCS and biochar as most cost-competitive in removing CO2 from the atmosphere, followed by EW, with DACCS as uncompetitive due to high capital and energy requirements. While posing logistical and other challenges, biochar and EW have the potential to improve soil quality and productivity across 45 percent of all croplands by 2100.
"Diversifying CDR portfolios is the most cost-effective net-zero strategy because it avoids relying on a single CDR option, thereby reducing and redistributing negative impacts on agriculture, forestry, and other land uses, as well as on the energy sector," says Solene Chiquier, lead author of the study who was a CS3 postdoc during its preparation.
The second finding: There is no optimal CDR portfolio that will work well at global and national levels. The ideal CDR portfolio for a particular region will depend on local technological, economic, and geophysical conditions. For example, afforestation and reforestation would be of great benefit in places like Brazil, Latin America, and Africa, by not only sequestering carbon in more acreage of protected forest but also helping to preserve planetary well-being and human health.
"In designing a sustainable, cost-effective CDR portfolio, it is important to account for regional availability of agricultural, energy, and carbon-storage resources," says Sergey Paltsev, CS3 deputy director, MIT Energy Initiative senior research scientist, and supervising co-author of the study. "Our study highlights the need for enhancing knowledge about local conditions that favor some CDR options over others."
Finally, the MIT CS3 researchers show that delaying large-scale deployment of CDR portfolios could be very costly, leading to considerably higher carbon prices across the globe - a development sure to deter the climate mitigation efforts needed to achieve the 1.5 C goal. They recommend near-term implementation of policy and financial incentives to help fast-track those efforts.
Research Report:"Integrated assessment of carbon dioxide removal portfolios: land, energy, and economic trade-offs for climate policy"
Related Links
MIT Energy Initiative
Carbon Worlds - where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA Opens New Challenge to Inspire Climate Solutions
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space
India achieves 'historic' space docking mission
Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Caneveral
NASA's Artemis II rocket booster stacking process reaches new milestone
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites into space on 11th 2025 mission
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'
Now That's Ingenuity: First Aircraft Measurement of Winds on Another Planet
NASA Sets Sights on Mars Terrain with Revolutionary Tire Tech
Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water
New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk
China unveils logos for three space missions in 2025
H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station
|
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding
The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
NASA's OSIRIS-APEX completes 2nd perihelion of solar orbit
Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet
Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau
Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria
Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters