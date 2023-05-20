ADVERTISEMENT

24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
 by Adam Schrader
 Washington DC (UPI) May 20, 2023

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Saturday warned Western leaders of "enormous risks" of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Grushko made his remarks to the Russian state media agency TASS after Western officials said the United States and its allies supported supplying the jets to Ukraine during the Group of Seven summit in Japan on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked for the fighter jets, but the administration of President Joe Biden has previously been unwilling to provide them, saying they are not necessary.

"We can see that Western countries continue to stick to an escalation scenario, which carries enormous risks for them," Grushko said.

"In any case, we will take it into account when making plans. We have all the necessary means to achieve our goals."

Zelensky on Friday welcomed the decision by the United States, which was first reported by NBC News.

"I welcome the historic decision of the United States and @POTUS to support an international fighter jet coalition," Zelensky tweeted.

"This will greatly enhance our army in the sky. I count on discussing the practical implementation of this decision at the G7 summit in Hiroshima."

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 Humans To Mars Summit - May 16-18, 2023 - Washington D.C.

Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT

AEROSPACE
Romania retires Soviet-heritage fighter jet fleet
 Borcea, Romania (AFP) May 15, 2023
 Romania on Monday officially retired its fleet of MiG-21s - a heritage from the Soviet era - as the NATO member and Ukraine neighbour is aiming to modernise its armed forces. Romania now uses a squadron of 17 F-16 fighter jets bought recently from Portugal, and signed a contract with Norway in November to buy 32 additional used F-16s. At a ceremony on Monday, the MiG-21 LanceR jets embarked on their final flights. During the communist regime, Romania had around 400 MiG-21s. The current num ... read more
AEROSPACE
'Startup Nation' Israel hopes to ride out storm

 Axiom Space's second crewed mission gets green light

 Singapore to host Prince William's Earthshot Prize

 Cosmonauts wrap up 5-hour ISS spacewalk
AEROSPACE
Gilmour Space Technologies forges head as PM opens new rockets factory

 Sales rocket for Zenno's fuel-free satellite pointing system

 Rocket Lab to launch small satellite swarm for NASA

 Virgin Orbit receives more than 30 indications of interest under court approved bid procedures
AEROSPACE
These sounds are out of this world

 Perseverance images may show record of wild Martian river

 Sitting still but not idling at Ubajara: Sols 3827-3829

 Chasms on the flanks of a Martian volcano
AEROSPACE
"Tianzhou Express" is online again, with five highlights

 Tianzhou 6 docks with Tiangong space station

 China's cargo craft Tianzhou 6 ready for launch

 Tianzhou-5 cargo craft separates from China's space station
AEROSPACE
Toshiba posts 35% decline in full-year net profit

 Sidus Space selected by OneWeb to manufacture satellite hardware

 Sidus Space expands global ground site network with new ATLAS contract

 How NASA's work led to commercial spaceflight revolution
AEROSPACE
Raytheon Technologies upgrading Korea's FA-50 with PhantomStrike radar

 Safeguarding space infrastructure

 Space Forge enables reusable satellites with new way of returning from space to Earth

 Terran Orbital PTD-3 enables 200Gbits space-to-ground optical link
AEROSPACE
Researchers uncover how primordial proteins formed on prebiotic earth

 Bacteria survive on radioactive elements

 Astronomers spot benzene in planet-forming disk around star for first time

 Researchers measure the light emitted by a sub-Neptune planet's atmosphere for the first time
AEROSPACE
Pioneer 11, launched 50 years ago, helped solve mysteries of the universe

 NASA: Up to 4 of Uranus' moons could have water

 New video series captures team working on NASA's Europa Clipper

 Work continues to deploy Juice RIME antenna
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.