. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACE TRAVEL
Russia to send film crew, Japanese billionaire to space
 By Anastasia CLARK
 Moscow (AFP) May 13, 2021

Russia said Thursday it would send an actress and a director into space to make the first feature film in the cosmos and also deliver an eccentric Japanese billionaire to the International Space Station.

Moscow is seeking to boost its embattled space programme, which has stagnated since the collapse of the Soviet Union and been overtaken by US tech billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

The Russian space agency announced the film project after NASA confirmed last year it was teaming up with US action star Tom Cruise to make a movie on the ISS.

The Russian "space drama", whose working title is "Challenge," will feature popular Russian actress Yulia Peresild, 36, and Klim Shipenko, a 37-year-old US-educated director and actor, Roscosmos said.

They will have to undergo training, including tests on a centrifuge, parachute jumps and flights in zero gravity, starting no later than June 1.

A mockup of the Russian segment of the ISS will be used to prepare the film crew for their space adventure.

The launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft has been set for October 5.

"Wish us luck," Peresild said in a post on Instagram.

The film is being co-produced by the flamboyant head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, and state-run network Channel One.

Konstantin Ernst, Channel One general director, said the film was part of a major project -- that will also include the production of documentary films -- to help Russians rediscover "love and passion" for the human spaceflight programme.

"If people love a certain industry then this energy is being channelled into this process," Ernst said in televised remarks.

- Japanese billionaire -

The space agency also announced plans to take Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to the ISS in December, resurrecting its space tourism programme in the face of US competition.

Maezawa, 45, who made his fortune in online retail, said he planned to document the mission and share it with the world on his YouTube channel with over 700,000 subscribers.

Roscosmos said Maezawa would make the flight with production assistant Yozo Hirano aboard a Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft that is scheduled for December 8.

"I'm so curious 'What's life like in space?' So, I am planning to find out on my own and share with the world on my YouTube channel," Maezawa was quoted as saying by Roscosmos.

The eccentric billionaire has previously announced plans to take eight people with him on a 2023 mission around the moon aboard a Starship spacecraft built by Musk's SpaceX.

Maezawa and film producer Hirano will begin approximately three months of pre-flight training in June at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City outside of Moscow.

They have already passed the required medical examinations.

Roscosmos said the flight will last 12 days and the crew will be led by Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, who has already been on two missions to the ISS.

A total of eight private self-funded space travellers have visited the ISS and Maezawa will be the first from Japan.

His flight will also be the first time that two of the three spots on a Soyuz rocket will be occupied by tourists.

"We are excited for Maezawa-san and we are honoured to have enabled this opportunity for him to fly to space," said Eric Anderson, CEO of Space Adventures, a private spaceflight company.

It has cooperated with Roscosmos since the first space tourist flight in 2001.

Maezawa will be the first space tourist to travel to the ISS since 2009 when Canadian Guy Laliberte, co-founder of Cirque du Soleil, travelled to the station.

According to Forbes magazine, space tourists could pay anywhere between $20 million and $35 million per person for 8-12 days in space. The cost of Maezawa's flight has not been disclosed.

The resumption of tourist flights comes after Roscosmos lost its monopoly on ferrying crews to the ISS when a reusable SpaceX rocket last year successfully delivered NASA astronauts to space.

Russia's space industry has suffered a number of setbacks in recent years, from corruption scandals to lost spacecraft to an aborted take-off during a manned mission in 2018.

Russia's ageing Soyuz rockets are reliable and allow Moscow to remain relevant in the modern space industry, but the country is struggling to innovate and keep up with other key players.

acl-jbr-as/har

ISS A/S

GOOGLE


Related Links
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


SPACE TRAVEL
Top Things to Know about Space Station Crew Handovers
 Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Apr 30, 2021
 The International Space Station is our home in low-Earth orbit. Humans have been living and working continuously on the station for more than 20 years. Astronauts and cosmonauts visiting the space station have arrived on the space shuttle, the Russian Soyuz, and now, the SpaceX Crew Dragon, with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner to be added to the mix. With these new flights on U.S. commercial spacecraft, the station is transitioning from indirect to direct crew handovers. What does this mean? Read below ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Boeing's troubled Starliner capsule now aiming for July launch

 Space aged: wine matured aboard ISS expected to sell for $1mn

 NASA, Axiom Agree to First Private Astronaut Mission on Space Station

 Blue Origin will fly first crew to space in July
SPACE TRAVEL
Touchdown! SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

 SpaceX to launch lunar mission paid with cryptocurrency Dogecoin

 Protests over SpaceX contract put timetable for lunar return in limbo

 Flying at up to Mach 16 could become reality with UCF's developing propulsion system
SPACE TRAVEL
Perseverance rover captures sound of Ingenuity flying on Mars

 Volcanoes on Mars could be active, raise possibility of recent habitable conditions

 Why Ingenuity's fifth flight will be different

 NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter to begin new demonstration phase
SPACE TRAVEL
China wants to send spacecraft to edge of solar system to mark 100th year of PRC

 China's space station takes shared future concept to space

 China launches space station core module Tianhe

 Core capsule launched into orbit
SPACE TRAVEL
Spacecraft magnetic valve used to fill drinks

 SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites from Florida

 Egos clash in Bezos and Musk space race

 Lithuania to become ESA Associate Member state
SPACE TRAVEL
Large Chinese rocket segment disintegrates over Indian Ocean

 3D printing could be used in search for black holes

 US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

 NASA's On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 1 Mission Ready for Spacecraft Build
SPACE TRAVEL
How planets form controls elements essential for life

 UBCO researcher uses geology to help astronomers find habitable planets

 Hubble Watches How a Giant Planet Grows

 First ever discovery of methanol in a warm planet-forming disk
SPACE TRAVEL
Juice arrives at ESA's technical heart

 New Horizons reaches a rare space milestone

 New research reveals secret to Jupiter's curious aurora activity

 NASA's Europa Clipper builds hardware, moves toward assembly








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.