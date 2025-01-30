Planet Partners with European Space Agency to Contribute to Copernicus Mission

As part of the deal, Planet will provide near-daily imagery from its PlanetScope satellites and high-resolution data from SkySat. These data sets will complement ESA's existing satellite resources, helping meet the diverse needs of geospatial analysts. The collaboration underscores ESA's commitment to expanding its data portfolio by integrating emerging commercial satellite data from new space companies.
"We have a long history of working with ESA, and we're honored to continue to support the Copernicus Program as a Contributing Mission with our PlanetScope and SkySat constellations," said Massimiliano Vitale, Senior Vice President of Tasking Products at Planet. "Europe has demonstrated global leadership in Earth observation innovation, and we're thrilled to see their continued investment in commercial space companies from the region."
Before signing this new contract, Planet had collaborated with ESA for over a decade, contributing to both the Copernicus program and the ESA Third Party Mission program. This collaboration has supported novel scientific research and the development of new commercial services through ESA's Earthnet Programme. These efforts allowed researchers and companies across ESA member states to access Planet's data, including PlanetScope, SkySat, and RapidEye imagery, which has been crucial for projects like land use monitoring and climate change research.
In other news, Planet Labs also recently secured a major $230 million multi-year partnership extension with an undisclosed Asian-Pacific partner. This agreement aims to build new Pelican high-resolution satellites and further expand Planet's satellite services in the region. Planet's CEO, Will Marshall, called the deal a significant milestone, emphasizing the growth potential for satellite services.
"This agreement represents a significant milestone for Planet. It is our largest contract to date, and is a major step forward in what we see as a very large market opportunity for satellite services," Marshall said.
Planet expects the expanded partnership to significantly contribute to its financial performance in FY '26, strengthening its balance sheet for FY '27 and beyond. The satellites are scheduled for construction over the next two years, with operational support planned for five years. Planet will launch as many as 32 advanced Pelican satellites, following the debut of the Pelican-2 satellite earlier this month.
Planet's Chief Space Officer, James Mason, added, "Our trusted partners have long expressed interest in our proprietary space systems technology and we're proud to be able to fulfill their needs with our satellites and services."
Related Links
Planet Labs
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA Opens New Challenge to Inspire Climate Solutions
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space
India achieves 'historic' space docking mission
Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Caneveral
NASA's Artemis II rocket booster stacking process reaches new milestone
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites into space on 11th 2025 mission
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'
Now That's Ingenuity: First Aircraft Measurement of Winds on Another Planet
NASA Sets Sights on Mars Terrain with Revolutionary Tire Tech
Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water
New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk
China unveils logos for three space missions in 2025
H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station
|
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding
The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
NASA's OSIRIS-APEX completes 2nd perihelion of solar orbit
Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet
Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau
Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria
Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters