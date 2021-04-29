. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRON AND ICE
New View of Asteroid Ryugu's Surface
 by Susanna Kohler for AAS News
 Washington DC (SPX) Apr 29, 2021

Color photo of the surface of Ryugu, taken by the MASCOT lander deployed by Hayabusa2. [MASCOT/DLR/JAXA]

Samples from the near-Earth asteroid (162173) Ryugu recently arrived at Earth, ready for laboratory analysis. In the meantime, ground-based measurements of Ryugu's surface are helping us to complete our picture of this nearby, rocky body.

In December 2020, the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 completed a daring 6-year mission, successfully landing on near-Earth asteroid Ryugu and returning a sample of this body's material to Earth. Laboratory analysis of the sample is sure to provide valuable new insight into the structure and composition of the surface of this carbonaceous asteroid. But while we're waiting for those results, there's more to be learned from ground-based observations!

One way to study the surfaces of nearby objects is by making polarization measurements, which track the orientation of light waves reflected off of an object. In the case of an airless body like Ryugu, the amount of polarization measured from different viewing angles can tell us about the surface texture of the object.

In a new study led by Daisuke Kuroda (Kyoto University, Japan), scientists report the first polarization measurements of Ryugu, captured by four different observatories based in Japan and South Korea.

Breaking Records
 Kuroda and collaborators used data gathered between September and December 2020 to measure the linear polarization of light scattered off of Ryugu as the angle between the Earth, Ryugu, and the Sun changed. The authors' measurements covered a range of this phase angle spanning 28 degrees to 104 degrees.

The authors find that Ryugu exhibits the highest polarization degree ever measured for an asteroid or comet: as much as 53% of the light from Ryugu was linearly polarized at a phase angle of 100 degrees!

This large degree of polarization is consistent with the asteroid's low albedo. Why? Light wave orientations are scrambled by repeated reflection and refraction, resulting in lower polarization. For dark objects with poor reflectivity, like Ryugu, the reduced scattering results in higher polarization.

A Grainy Surface
 The authors' next step was to use observations of space-rocks we can analyze up close and in person - in this case, meteorites found on Earth - to better understand observations of Ryugu. By comparing the polarimetric data for Ryugu to those measured in the lab for different meteorites, Kuroda and collaborators inferred that Ryugu's surface layer is dominated by grains of submillimeter-order size.

When we complete the analysis of the actual surface material returned from Ryugu by Hayabusa2, those results will provide valuable context for the polarimetric observations presented here - and vice versa! The combination of these data will help us to learn more from future observations of our near-Earth rocky neighbors.

Research Report: "Implications of High Polarization Degree for the Surface State of Ryugu"


Related Links
 AAS Nova
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


IRON AND ICE
Robotic spacecraft will fly to asteroid, comet
 Beijing (XNA) Apr 27, 2021
 Chinese scientists and engineers have begun to develop a robotic spacecraft to collect samples from an asteroid and have performed many ground tests, a top scientist said. Ye Peijian, a leading spacecraft researcher at the China Academy of Space Technology, said Chinese researchers have chosen 2016 HO3, the smallest and closest "quasi-satellite" to Earth, as the target. "We plan to use a probe to obtain some samples and bring them to Earth. After accomplishing this goal, it will continue to ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
Stone skipping techniques can improve reentry of space vehicles

 Space tourism - 20 years in the making - is finally ready for launch

 NASA astronaut paints a picture of success growing plants in space

 Top Things to Know about Space Station Crew Handovers
IRON AND ICE
ISS astronauts splash down off Florida on SpaceX craft

 NASA continues RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions

 Small launchers - big market

 Arianespace's second successful launch in 72 hours
IRON AND ICE
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter to begin new demonstration phase

 Icy clouds could have kept early Mars warm enough for rivers and lakes, study finds

 Zhurong on course for historic journey

 NASA extends Mars helicopter mission to assist rover
IRON AND ICE
Mars mission team prepares for its toughest challenge

 China launches space station core module Tianhe

 Core capsule launched into orbit

 China's space station takes shared future concept to space
IRON AND ICE
SpaceX successfully launches into space carrying 60 more Starlink satellites

 Egos clash in Bezos and Musk space race

 Spacepath Communications to power new satellite teleport services

 Lithuania to become ESA Associate Member state
IRON AND ICE
Microchip expands its range of radiation-hardened arm microcontrollers for space systems

 Setting sail for sustainable space

 Hot and cold space radio testing

 Space law and the fight against space debris
IRON AND ICE
Astronomers detect first ever hydroxyl molecule signature in an exoplanet atmosphere

 NASA's Webb to study young exoplanets on the edge

 When the atmosphere isn't enough

 As different as day and night
IRON AND ICE
New Horizons reaches a rare space milestone

 New research reveals secret to Jupiter's curious aurora activity

 NASA's Europa Clipper builds hardware, moves toward assembly

 First X-rays from Uranus Discovered








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.