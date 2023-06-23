NATO completes unprecedented European air drill

The German-led "Air Defender 23" manoeuvres brought together some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO and partner countries including Japan and Sweden, which is bidding to join the alliance.
Up to 10,000 service members participated in the drills intended to boost interoperability and preparedness to protect against drones and cruise missiles in the case of an attack within NATO territory.
"We wanted to show that these 25 different nations could operate together from day one and we managed it," the head of the German air force Ingo Gerhartz said on broadcaster NTV.
The exercise was a "complete success" on a tactical and organisational level, Gerhartz said from the Jagel airbase in northern Germany.
Of the 2,000 flights planned, around 1,800 had been executed, Gerhartz said, a "record" completion rate for this kind of exercise.
"Air Defender" was conceived in 2018 in part as a response to the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine four years before, though Gerhartz previously insisted it was "not targeted at anyone".
By contrast, US Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann said the exercise would show "beyond a shadow of a doubt the agility and the swiftness of our allied force" and was intended to send a message to countries including Russia.
"I would be pretty surprised if any world leader was not taking note of what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance, which means the strength of this alliance, and that includes Mr Putin," she told reporters, referring to the Russian president.
Russia's war on Ukraine has galvanised the Western military alliance set up almost 75 years ago to face off against the Soviet Union.
Finland and Sweden, which long kept an official stance of neutrality to avoid conflict with Moscow, both sought membership in NATO after Russia's February 2022 invasion.
Finland joined in April but Sweden's bid has been held up mainly due to Turkish objections.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Virgin Galactic's use of the 'Overview Effect' to promote space tourism is a terrible irony
Diving into practice
Schools, museums, libraries can apply to receive artifacts from NASA
Catastrophic failure assessment of sealed cabin for ultra large manned spacecraft
Rocket Lab debuts HASTE with suborbital launch from Wallops Island
New form of electromagnetic launch will reduce orbital costs by 100-fold
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Seoul military salvages North Korea's space rocket wreckage
Curiosity captures Morning and Afternoon on Mars
A Geologist in a Rock Shop: Sols 3859-3860
Up and Over - Curiosity Is Heading East: Sol 3857
Artificial photosynthesis for real oxygen
Tianzhou 5 reconnects with Tiangong space station
China questions whether there is a new moon race afoot
Three Chinese astronauts return safely to Earth
Scientific experimental samples brought back to Earth, delivered to scientists
|
CNES, E-Space complete next-generation low earth orbit constellation study
HawkEye 360's Cluster 7 begins operation in record time
York Space Systems acquires Emergent Space Technologies
How activity in outer space will affect regional inequalities in the future
Augmented reality integration used for T-50 platform
Aerospacelab's Gregoire satellite launched on Spacex's Falcon 9 Via Exolaunch
Spire enables optical inter-satellite links with reduced data latency
AFRL demonstrates new augmented reality capability to improve DAF Nondestructive Inspections
Gemini North detects multiple heavier elements in atmosphere of hot Exoplanet
Photosynthesis, key to life on Earth, starts with a single photon
Phosphate, a key building block of life, found on Saturn's moon Enceladus
Plate tectonics not required for the emergence of life
ASU study: Jupiter's moon Europa may have had a slow evolution
Colorful Kuiper Belt puzzle solved by UH researchers
Juice deployments complete: final form for Jupiter
First observation of a Polar Cyclone on Uranus
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters