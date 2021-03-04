NASA, Japanese astronauts plan spacewalk Friday



by Paul Brinkmann



Washington DC (UPI) Mar 4, 2021



Astronauts Kate Rubins and Soichi Noguchi are scheduled to conduct the 236th spacewalk in International Space Station history Friday morning.

Rubins, of NASA, and Noguchi, of the Japanese Space Agency, will spend about 6 1/2 hours outside the orbiting space station starting about 7 a.m. EST.

They will perform such maintenance as venting ammonia from an external fixture and installing a device on an airlock cover to prevent it from blowing out when the hatch is opened.

Rubins will continue the work she and NASA astronaut Victor Glover started on the airlock cover Sunday. Rubins and Glover also installed hardware required to begin upgrades later this year on solar arrays that are more than 20 years old.

The spacewalk will be fourth for both Rubins and Noguchi. Rubins was launched from Kazakhstan on a Russian Soyuz rocket on Oct. 14, while Noguchi was launched on a SpaceX mission from Florida on Nov. 15.

The orbiting research complex, which spans the length of a football field, is equivalent to a five-bedroom home with a gym, two bathrooms and a 360-degree bay window -- the cupola -- that allows views of Earth.

Large arrays of solar panels power its systems, while liquid propellant rocket engines keep it from losing altitude.

The space station, which cost more than $150 billion to build and costs NASA over $3 billion annually, flies at more than 250 miles above the Earth at greater than 17,000 mph.



Related Links

Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News





Thanks for being there;

We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.



With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.



Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.



If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution. SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter

$5+ Billed Monthly



Option 1 : $5.00 USD - monthly Option 2 : $10.00 USD - monthly Option 3 : $15.00 USD - monthly Option 4 : $20.00 USD - monthly Option 5 : $25.00 USD - monthly Option 6 : $50.00 USD - monthly Option 7 : $100.00 USD - monthly

paypal only

SpaceDaily Contributor

$5 Billed Once





credit card or paypal



Washington DC (UPI) Feb 27, 2021

