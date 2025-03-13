NASA-ISRO Satellite to Track Crops from Sowing to Harvest

Employing synthetic aperture radar, NISAR will analyze the physical attributes of crops, measure moisture levels in both plants and soil, and provide comprehensive coverage of agricultural landscapes. The satellite will revisit nearly all land areas every 12 days, capturing high-resolution images down to 30 feet (10 meters). This frequent, detailed imaging will allow farmers and policymakers to monitor small farms in real-time or assess larger agricultural trends at scale.
One significant application of NISAR's data is in rice cultivation. The satellite will help estimate planting dates, track crop growth, and assess the moisture conditions of rice paddies. Such information will enable authorities to refine farming strategies by identifying water-stressed crops that may require intervention.
"It's all about resource planning and optimizing, and timing is very important when it comes to crops: When is the best time to plant? When is the best time to irrigate? That is the whole game here," said Narendra Das, a NISAR science team member and agricultural engineering researcher at Michigan State University.
NISAR will be the first radar satellite to operate using both L- and S-band frequencies, allowing it to observe a wider range of surface features. These microwave signals will penetrate crop canopies, bouncing off plant structures, soil, or water, enabling accurate biomass estimation. By analyzing growth patterns over time, experts will be able to distinguish between different crop types.
Moreover, NISAR's dual-frequency radar will leverage a technique known as polarimetry, which analyzes changes in signal orientation upon reflection. This method will refine crop identification and improve yield predictions. "Another superpower of NISAR is that when its measurements are integrated with traditional satellite observations, especially vegetation health indexes, it will significantly enhance crop information," said Brad Doorn, who oversees NASA's water resources and agriculture research program.
The ability to assess moisture levels in both soil and vegetation will be particularly useful for understanding how croplands respond to environmental stresses such as droughts and heatwaves. "Resource managers thinking about food security and where resources need to go are going to be able to use this sort of data to have a holistic view of their whole region," said Rowena Lohman, an Earth sciences researcher at Cornell University and soil moisture lead on the NISAR science team.
With its groundbreaking technology and comprehensive monitoring capabilities, NISAR promises to be a transformative tool for modern agriculture, equipping farmers and policymakers with data-driven insights to enhance food security and optimize resource allocation.
