JAXA startup Tenchijin announces funding from JAXA



by Staff Writers



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 18, 2022



Tenchijin is pleased to announce the investment from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ("JAXA"). This is the first ever investment of JAXA's capital investment into business.

This funding will enable Tenchijin to enhance its product capabilities and expand its usage to yield direct benefits for society and businesses on Earth. Since incorporation in 2019, Tenchijin has been developing business as a JAXA Startup. With this funding, Tenchijin will enhance its partnership with JAXA to expand its offerings.

"We are deeply honored and motivated to receive investment from JAXA. With JAXA support, we will leverage Tenchijin COMPASS and continue to develop cutting-edge and scalable technologies to meet end-users' needs world-wide", said Yasuhito Sakuraba, Tenchijin CEO and co-founder.

Tenchijin has positioned itself as a precious space startup in Japan with JAXA employees working concurrently with Tenchijin and by harnessing JAXA Big Data expertise to solve issues and grow businesses on Earth.

Leveraging this strong relationship, Tenchijin received the Grand Prize for Space Utilization from the Cabinet Office in 2022. Additionally, Tenchijin won nine awards in both domestic and international competitions. With their rapid business expansion and innovative ideas to utilize space big data, Tenchijin successfully received investment from JAXA.

"As space business becomes more active world-wide, Japan is providing more venture capital. JAXA law was revised to create businesses that utilize research and development results and boost startup funding. JAXA decided to make its first investment in Tenchijin. As one of the pioneers of JAXA-certified ventures, Tenchijin is developing businesses through the utilization of satellite big data in various fields.", said Yasuo Ishii, JAXA Vice President.

Tenchijin COMPASS is a land evaluation service that comprehensively performs analysis, visualization of various Big Data including Earth observation satellites. The service supports customers to find the best lands for their businesses: agricultural production, resource management, energy supply, carbon services



Related Links

Tenchijin

Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application





Thanks for being there;

We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.



With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.



Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.



If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution. SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter

$5+ Billed Monthly



Option 1 : $5.00 USD - monthly Option 2 : $10.00 USD - monthly Option 3 : $15.00 USD - monthly Option 4 : $20.00 USD - monthly Option 5 : $25.00 USD - monthly Option 6 : $50.00 USD - monthly Option 7 : $100.00 USD - monthly

paypal only

SpaceDaily Contributor

$5 Billed Once





credit card or paypal



Washington (AFP) Dec 16, 2022

