Instagram adds safety features after critics fret over service for children

|.
|.
|
|
by AFP Staff Writers
San Francisco (AFP) July 27, 2021
Instagram on Tuesday introduced changes designed to keep young users safer by making them harder to find at the image-centric social network.
Tweaks rolling out to Instagram in Australia, Britain, France, Japan and the United States include software designed to spot "suspicious behavior" by adults trying to connect with underage users.
"Wherever we can, we want to stop young people from hearing from adults they don't know, or that they don't want to hear from," the Facebook-owned service said in a blog post.
The changes come as critics urge Facebook to abandon plans for a version of Instagram tailored for children.
Accounts created by new Instagram users not yet legally adults will be set to "private" by default, limiting who else at in the network can see posts, according to Instagram.
Previously, people creating new accounts were asked to chose between public or private accounts during the sign-up process.
Young users who already have public accounts will be shown notifications touting the benefits of going private and explaining how to do that.
"Encouraging young people to have private accounts is a big step in the right direction when it comes to stopping unwanted contact from adults," Instagram said.
"But we''e going even further to make young people's accounts difficult to find for certain adults."
New tech tools will allow Instagram to automatically identify "potentially suspicious" behavior and stop holders of those accounts from interacting with young users, according to Instagram.
"By 'potentially suspicious behavior,' we mean accounts belonging to adults that may have recently been blocked or reported by a young person for example," Instagram said.
Adults deemed dubious will not be shown content from accounts of young users, or allowed to "follow" them, according to Instagram.
Earlier this month, Instagram added a way for users to adjust how tightly they want to filter out violent or sexually suggestive posts while they explore the image-centric social network.
China's Tencent ordered to give up exclusive music rights in antitrust crackdown
Beijing (AFP) July 24, 2021
Chinese tech giant Tencent must relinquish its exclusive music label rights, the market regulator said Saturday, after finding that the firm had violated antitrust laws. The ruling is the latest in a crackdown on China's tech sector after years of runaway growth, as Beijing frets over the companies' growing influence as well as the security of troves of sensitive consumer data. Tencent acquired a majority stake in rival China Music Group in 2016, effectively controlling more than 80 percent of e ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.