Hyundai suspends domestic production over China outbreak

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Seoul (AFP) Feb 4, 2020
South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor will suspend all domestic production because of a lack of parts due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, it said Tuesday.
The global car industry operates on tight supply lines and was thrown into turmoil when Japan's Fukushima earthquake and tsunami in 2011 knocked out a Renesas Electronics factory producing a vital and widely used computer chip.
The outbreak of the coronavirus had disrupted the supply of parts for Hyundai, the company said.
"Hyundai Motor has decided to suspend its production lines from operating at all of its plants in Korea," the carmaker said in a statement.
The order of suspensions would vary, it said, adding that all domestic production would cease on Monday.
Hyundai operates 20 plants worldwide, including seven in South Korea, and last year sold a total of 4.4 million vehicles.
Its South Korean production amounted to around 1.8 million vehicles, or approximately 35,000 a week.
The virus outbreak had disrupted the procurement of auto parts called wiring harnesses, which are mostly supplied from China.
"The company is reviewing various measures to minimise the disruption of its operations, including seeking alternative suppliers in other regions," Hyundai said.
If it was successful, production could resume next week, Yonhap news agency cited a company official as saying.
The deadly virus that first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan -- a centre for the auto industry in the world's second-largest economy -- has resulted in 425 deaths and spread to more than 20 other countries.
It has prompted widespread business shutdowns in China and airlines around the world have cancelled flights, raising concerns about the hit to the world's number two economy and beyond.
Tuesday's move came after Hyundai cancelled overtime factory hours at the weekend to produce its flagship Palisade sport utility vehicle.
Markets have struggled in recent days as the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the virus, with analysts concerned about its impact on world economic growth.
sh/rbu
UK to ban new petrol car sales from 2035
London (AFP) Feb 4, 2020
Britain will bring forward a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2035, including hybrids, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to announce on Tuesday. Johnson was to make the announcement at an event launching the 2019 United Nations Climate Change conference, COP26, which will be held in Glasgow in November. The changes bring forward the ban by five years - and now include hybrid vehicles. Britain has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, with a mixture ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.