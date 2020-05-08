. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRON AND ICE
Hayabusa2's touchdown on Ryugu reveals its surface in stunning detail
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) May 08, 2020

illustration only

High-resolution images and video were taken by the Japanese space agency's Hayabusa2 spacecraft as it briefly landed to collect samples from Ryugu - a nearby asteroid that orbits mostly between Earth and Mars - allowing researchers to get an up-close look at its rocky surface, according to a new report. During the touchdown Hayabusa2 obtained a sample of the asteroid, which it will bring back to Earth in December 2020.

The detailed new observations of Ryugu's surface during the touchdown operations help scientists understand the age and geologic history of the asteroid, suggesting that its surface color variations are likely due to rapid solar heating during a previous temporary orbital excursion near the Sun.

On February 21, 2019, after months of orbital observations to select the target location, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft descended to the surface of Ryugu to conduct its first sample collection, picking up surface material from the carbon-rich asteroid. Previous Hayabusa2 observations have shown that Ryugu's surface is composed of two different types of material, one slightly redder and the other slightly bluer.

The cause of this color variation, however, remained unknown. During Hayabusa2's touchdown, onboard cameras captured high-resolution observations of the surface surrounding the landing site in exceptional detail - including the disturbances caused by the sampling operation. Tomokatsu Morota and colleagues used these images to investigate the geology and evolution of Ryugu's surface.

Unexpectedly, Morota et al. observed that Hayabusa2's thrusters disturbed a coating of dark, fine-grained material that appeared to correspond with the surface's redder materials. By relating these findings with the stratigraphy of the asteroid's craters, the authors conclude that surface reddening was caused by a short period of intense solar heating, which could be explained if Ryugu's orbit took a temporary turn towards the Sun.

Research paper


Related Links
 American Association For The Advancement Of Science
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


IRON AND ICE
Asteroid grazes path of satellites in geostationary ring
 Paris (ESA) May 01, 2020
 A reasonably small 4-8 m asteroid recently flew by Earth, passing close to satellites orbiting in the geostationary ring at a distance of about 42 735 km from Earth's centre and only about 1200 km from the nearest satellite. After the initial discovery, observers around the world rapidly set their eyes on the 'new' space rock, determining it would safely pass our planet in one of the closest flybys ever recorded. While the asteroid, now named 2020 HS7, came close to the geostationary ring, i ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
Airbus and Xenesis sign payload contract for Bartolomeo Platform on ISS

 Astronauts Leave "Microbial Fingerprint" on Space Station

 Mission Impossible to Mission Control: Tom Cruise to film in space

 NASA Scientist Flies Technology on a Dozen High-Profile Missions
IRON AND ICE
Digipen student project heading to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket

 Express satellites to be launched on 30 July, Proton-M repairs to end in June

 Launch Complex 39B prepared to support Artemis I

 Three types of rockets to shoulder construction of China's space station
IRON AND ICE
NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Scientists Train in the Nevada Desert

 NASA's Perseverance rover will look at Mars through these 'eyes'

 UBC researchers establish new timeline for ancient magnetic field on Mars

 Emirates first Mars mission ready for launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre
IRON AND ICE
China's space test hits snag with capsule 'anomaly'

 Long March-5B rocket enables China to construct space station

 China says launch of key new space rocket 'successful'

 China launches new rocket as it eyes moon trip
IRON AND ICE
Building satellites amid COVID-19

 ThinKom completes Antenna Interoperability Demonstrations on Ku-Band LEO constellation

 Infostellar has raised a total of $3.5M in convertible bonds

 SpaceX develops new sunshade to make Starlink satellites less visible from Earth
IRON AND ICE
Air Force investigates using quantum materials in new navigation tool

 Astroscale and Northumbria Uni to advance standardization of end-of-life satellite practices

 ESA's Tenerife telescope resumes watching the sky

 Study highlights gallium oxide's promise for next generation radiation detectors
IRON AND ICE
Life on the rocks helps scientists understand how to survive in extreme environments

 Exoplanets: How we'll search for signs of life

 Microorganisms in parched regions extract needed water from colonized rocks

 Study: Life might survive, and thrive, in a hydrogen world
IRON AND ICE
Newly reprocessed images of Europa show 'chaos terrain' in crisp detail

 Mysteries of Uranus' oddities explained by Japanese astronomers

 Jupiter probe JUICE: Final integration in full swing

 The birth of a "Snowman" at the edge of the Solar System








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.