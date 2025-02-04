24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
illustration only
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 04, 2025

A comprehensive examination of a Greenland glacier's velocity reveals how different environmental factors combine to influence its daily movement.

Although the term 'glacial' usually implies an exceedingly slow progression, researchers have discovered that ice masses can accelerate and decelerate on both daily and hourly timescales. These rapid shifts are tied to fluctuations in air temperature, rainfall, and ocean tides.

A team from Japan's Hokkaido University tracked a Greenland glacier over six summer seasons, measuring how local weather and tides influenced its speed. Their findings, now available in The Cryosphere, shed new light on dynamic factors driving glacier flow.

"Short-term speed variations are key to understanding the physical processes controlling glacial motion, but studies are sparse for Greenlandic tidewater glaciers, particularly near the calving front," says Hokkaido University's Shin Sugiyama, who led the study. "Studying glacier dynamics near the ocean boundary is crucial to understanding the current and future mass loss of the ice sheet."

To investigate, the researchers focused on Bowdoin Glacier (Kangerluarsuup Sermia), a tidewater glacier situated in northwestern Greenland. Like many others across the region, it has exhibited thinning and substantial retreat since 2008. Throughout multiple summers, GPS instruments installed at intervals ranging from 500 meters to four kilometers from the calving front measured its motion. Concurrently, nearby sensors monitored air temperature and rainfall. In total, 90 days of data were collected between 2013 and 2019.

The data showed that the glacier's pace accelerated both once and twice each day. The single daily increase largely coincided with warmer daytime air triggering greater meltwater flow, while the twice-daily surge was more obvious closer to the calving margin and appeared to correspond with tidal shifts. In fact, the glacier tended to reach top speeds just before or during low tide.

In addition to these routine changes, researchers identified one or two episodes each summer in which the glacier sped up dramatically in response to exceptionally warm conditions or intense rainfall. "The correlations between ice speed and temperature demonstrate the strong influence of meltwater production on the dynamics of a Greenlandic outlet glacier," notes Sugiyama.

Speeds rose even faster whenever air temperatures topped 10 degrees C, and the time between peak heat and maximum ice velocity was a mere two hours, indicating rapid drainage of meltwater to the glacier bed. However, the effect of rainfall on ice flow proved more complicated, likely influenced by interactions between tide levels and the subglacial drainage network. "Our results provide important insights into tidewater glacier dynamics and contribute to an accurate understanding of future evolution of the ice sheet under a changing climate and environment in Greenland," Sugiyama says.

Research Report:Ice speed of a Greenlandic tidewater glacier modulated by tide, melt, and rain

Related Links
 Hokkaido University
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 31, 2025
 An international team of researchers has analyzed the causes and consequences of the catastrophic October 2023 flood along the Teesta River in Sikkim, India. The study, which included experts from nine countries, including the University of Zurich (UZH), examined the complex factors behind the disaster and provided a detailed reconstruction of the event's timeline. On October 3, 2023, a massive 14.7 million cubic meters of frozen moraine material collapsed into South Lhonak Lake, generating a tsun ... read more
ICE WORLD
SpaceX mission to return US astronauts to happen 'soon': Trump

 Satellite technology paves way for space traffic management

 NASA Opens New Challenge to Inspire Climate Solutions

 India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space
ICE WORLD
China's Hainan Commercial Launch Center expands with two new launch pads

 New Shepard's 29th mission to simulate Lunar Gravity

 SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Caneveral

 NASA's Artemis II rocket booster stacking process reaches new milestone
ICE WORLD
ORBIMARS: A proposed terminology for Mars orbital operations

 Now That's Ingenuity: First Aircraft Measurement of Winds on Another Planet

 NASA Sets Sights on Mars Terrain with Revolutionary Tire Tech

 Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water
ICE WORLD
China launches additional satellites for Spacesail Constellation

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk

 China unveils logos for three space missions in 2025
ICE WORLD
Sidus Space Receives FCC Approval for Direct-to-Device Capability

 Starlink connectivity enhances Oracle Enterprise Communications Platform

 South American Space Programs: No Cooperation, No Gains

 Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding
ICE WORLD
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans

 Generative AI's environmental impact in figures

 Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'

 Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
ICE WORLD
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet

 Astronauts to Collect Microbial Samples from Space Station Exterior

 Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau

 Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria
ICE WORLD
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.