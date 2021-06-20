Europe powers up electric car battery drive

|.
|.
|
|
By Taimaz SZIRNIKS
Paris (AFP) June 20, 2021
As electric car sales soar, Europe has started to build up its capacity to produce batteries on the continent but it remains far from reducing its dependence on Asia.
China, Japan and South Korea produce most of the world's electric car batteries.
Europe now has projects to build 38 gigafactories with a combined annual output of 1,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) and an estimated cost of 40 billion euros ($48 billion), according to a June report by Transport & Environment, a non-government organisation.
This annual supply could be reached by 2029-2030 and would be the equivalent to the production of 16.7 million battery electric vehicles, a T&E spokesman told AFP.
"Given the monstrous increase in demand, there is a major stake at hand for manufacturers to break the battery makers' oligopoly," said Eric Kirstetter, a sector analyst at consulting firm Roland Berger.
"They will also have to ensure access to materials for the electrodes (anode and cathode), which will determine the batteries' price and availability," he added.
In Sweden, the start-up Northvolt expects to reach annual production of 150 GWh in Europe by 2030, with one plant under construction now and two much bigger ones on the drawing board.
Northvolt has previously said that production capacity would reach 32 GWh by 2024, or enough batteries for 600,000 electric vehicles per year.
- Asian competition -
In another report, Transport & Environment said battery electric vehicles could account for all new sales of units in the 27-nation European Union by 2035 -- if policymakers introduce tighter CO2 targets and strong support for infrastructure to charge cars.
Automakers, which are under pressure to transition out of fossil fuel vehicles, are putting money into battery production.
German giant Volkswagen has invested in Northvolt and also plans to build five other battery plants.
Stellantis, which owns brands such as Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge and Fiat, is working on two of its own, while electric pioneer Tesla wants to make its future gigafactory near Berlin one of the biggest in the world with 250 GWh of capacity by 2030.
European governments are backing the projects because they want the continent to maintain a major role in future automobile manufacturing.
Asian manufacturers are also investing in Europe, with the Chinese group AESC planning to work with Toyota and Renault on battery plants in Britain and France.
Two South Korean companies, LG Chem and SKI, have already opened factories in Poland and Hungary, and China's CATL is building one in Germany.
- Less polluting -
European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said in March that the continent needed to achieve strategic independence in what has become a critical sector.
He wants European factories to cover the region's needs by 2025.
That is a tall order, according to Oliver Montique, an analyst with Fitch Solutions.
Montique targets 2040 for the establishment of "an entirely closed loop supply chain where the vast majority of battery materials are extracted, refined, processed and produced into battery cells on the continent."
Europe wants to build factories that pollute less than in Asia or the United States, and EU officials are working on a standard that would impose criteria on how raw materials are obtained and used batteries are recycled.
To develop a new generation of batteries that are less dependent on the lithium-ion technology dominated by Asian companies, the European Commission launched a research and development programme in January backed by 2.9 billion euros.
European factories could employ 800,000 people, the commission estimates, but they would need to be trained quickly.
Battery factories will also need raw materials.
Demand for lithium is expected to soar by a multiple of 18 by 2030, the European Commission has forecast, and the sector will also likely need five times more cobalt.
Germany and the Czech Republic have substantial reserves of lithium, but Montique advises EU leaders to also ensure supplies from reliable partners.
"I'm thinking of Australia, Canada, Brazil and Chile," he said, "so that the supply-side is unlikely to be threatened either through normal commercial constraints and/or political reasons."
tsz/wai/lth/rl/qan
General Motors hits the gas on electric, autonomous push
New York (AFP) June 16, 2021
General Motors is hitting the accelerator on its drive towards electric autos, significantly boosting its near-term investments as it unveils new models and builds production capacity. The biggest US automaker announced it will raise spending by 30 percent to $35 billion through 2025 and plans to build two additional battery cell plants. Some of the funds also will go to its autonomous vehicle program. The company cited strong consumer reception to its early electric vehicle (EV) models and bene ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.