EagleView Unveils Advanced Property Data Ecosystem

Jan 29, 2025



EagleView, a leader in aerial imagery and geospatial intelligence, has announced the release of its advanced property data ecosystem. The platform aggregates more than 60 petabytes of high-definition aerial imagery and asset data, offering critical insights into property characteristics. The system provides details such as roof measurements, property conditions, structure identification, and solar suitability at the parcel level. Artificial intelligence powers the data extraction process, ensuring precision and efficiency.

The ecosystem is further strengthened through key partnerships with analytical service providers, enhancing the depth and breadth of available data. Customers can seamlessly integrate EagleView's intelligence into their proprietary workflows, decision-making models, and automated processes via API access. The property data solutions can also be customized to meet specific industry needs.

"We have a significant data warehouse of accurate asset intelligence with data derived from 25 years of proprietary aerial image capture. In addition to leveraging our 3 billion images that cover more than 94% of the US population, we've formed best-in-class property data alliances to supplement and enhance our offering," said EagleView CEO Piers Dormeyer. "Now is the right time to make this unrivaled property intelligence resource available to the market and let innovators scale the possibilities."

EagleView's data ecosystem leverages AI-driven analytics alongside decades of expertise to support critical business decisions across multiple industries. The applications of this intelligence include:

Property Valuations and Appraisals: Mortgage lenders, property appraisers, and real estate investment trust (REIT) managers can utilize property dimensions, roof age, material, and condition insights to enhance valuation accuracy and improve risk assessments.

Real Estate Portfolio Management: Property managers, brokers, and private equity firms can leverage data-driven insights to assess risk, monitor property trends, and optimize asset performance.

Loan Underwriting and Servicing: Mortgage and home equity lenders can streamline underwriting processes by integrating precise property condition data, including roof age and material analysis.

Insurance and Claims Processing: Property and casualty insurers can access detailed roof and structural data to improve the efficiency and accuracy of claims assessments.

Roofing and Solar Installations: Solar energy providers and roofing contractors can evaluate solar panel suitability, estimate installation costs, and generate precise project proposals using EagleView's asset intelligence.

Civil Engineering: Engineers can integrate high-resolution property condition data to facilitate planning, project development, and infrastructure management.

By providing reliable, AI-enhanced asset intelligence, EagleView's property data ecosystem enables businesses to conduct comprehensive analyses, streamline automation, manage risks, and enhance operational efficiencies. Recent case studies highlight the diverse applications of this data, including:

- A state energy trust leveraging EagleView's insights to assist residential and commercial customers in optimizing energy consumption and transitioning to renewable resources.

- A contractor CRM platform integrating EagleView's data for accurate, instant property quotes, enhancing lead conversion rates.

EagleView is actively exploring further industry partnerships, aiming to expand the integration of its data solutions across various verticals. Potential partners include home equity lenders, REITs, property managers, home inspectors, real estate brokers, financial institutions, asset managers, and property appraisers.

