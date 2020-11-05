BAE proposes support package for Japan's next-generation F-X fighter



by Christen Mccurdy



Washington DC (UPI) Nov 05, 2020



BAE Systems has proposed a package to support Japan's F-X next generation fighter development program, the company announced Thursday.

According to a company press release, BAE responded to a request for information from the Japanese Ministry of Defense's acquisition, technology and logistics agency with a proposed package that outlines BAE's technical capabilities across a range of key areas.

"We firmly believe that we can add significant value to the F-X program. We look forward to further progressing our discussions and we are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with Japan on this program," Andy Latham, Campaign Delivery Director-Japan, for BAE Systems' Air business, said.

Last week Japan's Defense Ministry announced that it had named Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as the prime contractor to build its next-generation fighter jet. The announcement followed one in July for the Japanese government's timeline for development of the locally made next-generation fighter jet.

The new jet is intended replace about 90 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries F-2 fighters, which Japan expects to phase out in the mid-2030s.



