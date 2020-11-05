. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
AEROSPACE
BAE proposes support package for Japan's next-generation F-X fighter
 by Christen Mccurdy
 Washington DC (UPI) Nov 05, 2020

BAE Systems has proposed a package to support Japan's F-X next generation fighter development program, the company announced Thursday.

According to a company press release, BAE responded to a request for information from the Japanese Ministry of Defense's acquisition, technology and logistics agency with a proposed package that outlines BAE's technical capabilities across a range of key areas.

"We firmly believe that we can add significant value to the F-X program. We look forward to further progressing our discussions and we are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with Japan on this program," Andy Latham, Campaign Delivery Director-Japan, for BAE Systems' Air business, said.

Last week Japan's Defense Ministry announced that it had named Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as the prime contractor to build its next-generation fighter jet. The announcement followed one in July for the Japanese government's timeline for development of the locally made next-generation fighter jet.

The new jet is intended replace about 90 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries F-2 fighters, which Japan expects to phase out in the mid-2030s.


Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


AEROSPACE
Five female fighter pilots test G-force suits modified for women
 Washington DC (UPI) Nov 03, 2020
 Five female fighter pilots have recently tested G-force suits modified to better fit the frames of women and other body types besides the typical man, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday. The women pilots tested the modified version of the Advanced Technology Anti-Gravity Suit, from Oct. 26-30, at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, according to a U.S. Air Force statement. The suits have been in use since 2001 to protect pilots from G-force induced loss of consciousness during maneuvers in figh ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
Russia Ambassador hopes US-Russia space cooperation will help global challenges

 Cygnus delivers slew of research programs to Space Station

 International Space Station marks 20 years of humans on board

 China pushes domestic economy, tech power in five-year plan
AEROSPACE
ESA signs first Boost! commercial space transportation contracts

 Isar Aerospace signs contract with ESA as first German company under ESA C-STS

 ULA postpones U.S. spy satellite launch

 Sounding Rocket to See What Keeps Intergalactic Space Sizzling
AEROSPACE
Geologists simulate soil conditions to help grow plants on Mars

 NASA's Perseverance Rover Is Midway to Mars

 Sensors on Mars 2020 Spacecraft Answer Long-Distance Call From Earth

 Leonardo at work on robotic arms for the NASA and ESA Mars Sample Return mission
AEROSPACE
China Focus: 18 reserve astronauts selected for China's manned space program

 State-owned space giant prepares for giant step in space

 China's Xichang launch center to carry out 10 missions by end of March

 Eighteen new astronauts chosen for China's space station mission
AEROSPACE
Lift-off for new generation of space scientists

 Kleos team complete final prep for Scouting Mission launch Nov 7

 Globalsat Group successfully tests Iridium Edge Pro

 Budding space entrepreneurs wow industry experts
AEROSPACE
Sheer protection from electromagnetic radiation

 Tunisian startup 3D prints solar-powered bionic hands

 Glasgow artist launches plastic bag museum

 Monitoring open-cast mines better than before
AEROSPACE
About Half of Sun-Like Stars Could Host Rocky, Potentially Habitable Planets

 Comets Had Impact in the Start of Life on Earth

 Mars-sized rogue planet found drifting through the Milky Way

 Data reveals evidence of molecular absorption in the atmosphere of a hot Neptune
AEROSPACE
NASA's Webb To Examine Objects in the Graveyard of the Solar System

 Lighting a Path to Find Planet Nine

 The mountains of Pluto are snowcapped, but not for the same reasons as on Earth

 Arrokoth: Flattening of a snowman








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.