Astronomers reveal source of 'red sign' in ancient Japanese literature

|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington DC (UPI) Mar 31, 2020
In the early 7th century Japan, a fan of bright red feathers flamed across the night sky. Onlookers likened the cosmic phenomenon to the tail of a pheasant.
In written accounts, witnesses speculated about the cosmic origins of the "red sign," but until now, the phenomenon's true identity was a mystery.
In a new study, published this week in journal Sokendai Review of Culture and Social Studies, astronomers claim a powerful aurora best explains the red light that flashed above Japan in 620 A.D.
"It is the oldest Japanese astronomical record of a 'red sign,'" Ryuho Kataoka, an expert on space weather and an associate professor at Japan's National Institute of Polar Research, said in a news release. "It could be a red aurora produced during magnetic storms. However, convincing reasons have not been provided, although the description has been very famous among Japanese people for a long time."
Scientists have previously speculated that the red sign was produced by an aurora, or magnetic storm. However, auroras don't typically look like pheasant tails. The usually appear in wave-like patterns.
Other researchers have suggested the red sign was caused by a comet skimming across Earth's atmosphere, but comets are rarely red in color.
Researchers determined that Japan's skies would have been more likely to host an aurora some 1,500 years ago. The island nation's magnetic latitude would have been 33 degrees in 620 A.D. Today, Japan's magnetic latitude is 25 degrees.
Modern studies have shown that especially powerful magnetic storms can produce auroras featuring shapes other than ribbons and waves.
"Recent findings have shown that auroras can be 'pheasant tail' shaped specifically during great magnetic storms," Kataoka said. "This means that the 620 A.D. phenomenon was likely an aurora."
The mystery of the red sign would have been much harder to solve were it not for the imagination and specificity of the written accounts.
"This is an interesting and successful example that modern science can benefit from the ancient Japanese emotion evoked when the surprising appearance of heaven reminded them of a familiar bird," Kataoka said.
Modern science reveals ancient secret in Japanese literature
Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Mar 31, 2020
Nearly a millennium and a half ago, red light streaked the night sky over Japan. Witnesses compared it to the tail of a pheasant - it appeared as a fan of beautiful red feathers stretched across the sky. Since the event, scientists have studied the witness accounts written in the year 620 A.D. and speculated about what the cosmic phenomenon could have actually been. Now, researchers from The Graduate University for Advanced Studies may have found the answer. They published their results on March 3 ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.