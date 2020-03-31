. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRON AND ICE
Astronomers reveal source of 'red sign' in ancient Japanese literature
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington DC (UPI) Mar 31, 2020

In the early 7th century Japan, a fan of bright red feathers flamed across the night sky. Onlookers likened the cosmic phenomenon to the tail of a pheasant.

In written accounts, witnesses speculated about the cosmic origins of the "red sign," but until now, the phenomenon's true identity was a mystery.

In a new study, published this week in journal Sokendai Review of Culture and Social Studies, astronomers claim a powerful aurora best explains the red light that flashed above Japan in 620 A.D.

"It is the oldest Japanese astronomical record of a 'red sign,'" Ryuho Kataoka, an expert on space weather and an associate professor at Japan's National Institute of Polar Research, said in a news release. "It could be a red aurora produced during magnetic storms. However, convincing reasons have not been provided, although the description has been very famous among Japanese people for a long time."

Scientists have previously speculated that the red sign was produced by an aurora, or magnetic storm. However, auroras don't typically look like pheasant tails. The usually appear in wave-like patterns.

Other researchers have suggested the red sign was caused by a comet skimming across Earth's atmosphere, but comets are rarely red in color.

Researchers determined that Japan's skies would have been more likely to host an aurora some 1,500 years ago. The island nation's magnetic latitude would have been 33 degrees in 620 A.D. Today, Japan's magnetic latitude is 25 degrees.

Modern studies have shown that especially powerful magnetic storms can produce auroras featuring shapes other than ribbons and waves.

"Recent findings have shown that auroras can be 'pheasant tail' shaped specifically during great magnetic storms," Kataoka said. "This means that the 620 A.D. phenomenon was likely an aurora."

The mystery of the red sign would have been much harder to solve were it not for the imagination and specificity of the written accounts.

"This is an interesting and successful example that modern science can benefit from the ancient Japanese emotion evoked when the surprising appearance of heaven reminded them of a familiar bird," Kataoka said.


Related Links
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


IRON AND ICE
Modern science reveals ancient secret in Japanese literature
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Mar 31, 2020
 Nearly a millennium and a half ago, red light streaked the night sky over Japan. Witnesses compared it to the tail of a pheasant - it appeared as a fan of beautiful red feathers stretched across the sky. Since the event, scientists have studied the witness accounts written in the year 620 A.D. and speculated about what the cosmic phenomenon could have actually been. Now, researchers from The Graduate University for Advanced Studies may have found the answer. They published their results on March 3 ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
Construction of Russian National Space Center to be finished in Moscow in 2023

 Revisiting decades-old Voyager 2 data, scientists find one more secret

 Five MIT payloads deployed on the International Space Station

 Coronavirus pandemic will not cause delays in ISS crew return says Roscosmos
IRON AND ICE
SpaceX parachute test aborted weeks before planned manned launch - report

 Pentagon tests hypersonic glide body in Hawaii

 Russian Space Agency says will change 2020 launch schedule due to COVID-19 outbreak

 US Space Force launches first mission despite coronavirus
IRON AND ICE
NASA Shows Perseverance with Helicopter, Cruise Stage Testing

 Over 10 million names now aboard Perseverance rover bound for Mars

 A Martian mash up: Meteorites tell story of Mars' water history

 NASA's Curiosity Mars rover takes a new selfie before record climb
IRON AND ICE
China's experimental manned spaceship undergoes tests

 China's Long March-7A carrier rocket fails in maiden flight

 China's Yuanwang-5 sails to Pacific Ocean for space monitoring mission

 Construction of China's space station begins with start of LM-5B launch campaign

IRON AND ICE
ESA scales down science mission operations amid pandemic

 OneWeb files for bankruptcy over financial squeeze

 Venezuelan communications satellite out of service

 RUAG Space delivered key products for Airbus OneWeb satellite launch
IRON AND ICE
'Space Fence' radar operational, tracks objects as small as 10 cms

 Airbus completes In Orbit Commissioning of CHEOPS

 Hallmark Transitions Key Strategies for Space Situational Awareness, Management

 Flat-panel technology could transform antennas, wireless and cell phone communications
IRON AND ICE
Warped Space-time to Help WFIRST Find Exoplanets

 Russian to study if space suits can bring microbes into ISS from exterior

 Paired with super telescopes, model Earths guide hunt for life

 Salmon parasite is world's first non-oxygen breathing animal
IRON AND ICE
Jupiter's Great Red Spot shrinking in size, not thickness

 Researchers find new minor planets beyond Neptune

 Ultraviolet instrument delivered for ESA's Jupiter mission

 One Step Closer to the Edge of the Solar System








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.