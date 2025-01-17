24/7 Space News
IRON AND ICE
 Asteroid impact sulfur release less lethal in dinosaur extinction
illustration only
Asteroid impact sulfur release less lethal in dinosaur extinction
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Jan 17, 2025

Approximately 66 million years ago, a massive asteroid known as the Chicxulub impactor struck the Yucatan Peninsula in present-day Mexico. Measuring an estimated 10 to 15 kilometers in diameter, the asteroid left a colossal 200-kilometer-wide crater. This event triggered rapid climate changes that ultimately caused the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs and about 75% of Earth's species. A significant factor in this mass extinction was an "impact winter" caused by the release of vast amounts of dust, soot, and sulfur into the atmosphere. These materials blocked sunlight, plunged the planet into extreme cold, and disrupted global photosynthesis for years or even decades.

Previous studies have highlighted sulfur as the critical element driving global cooling and extinction following the impact. However, estimates of the sulfur released into the atmosphere have varied significantly due to uncertainties in factors such as the composition of the rocks at the impact site, the asteroid's speed and angle of impact, and the shock pressures involved.

A recent study led by Katarina Rodiouchkina and her team has provided a more precise estimate of the sulfur released during the Chicxulub impact. By analyzing sulfur concentrations and isotopic compositions from newly drilled cores of impact rocks, as well as sedimentary profiles around the K-Pg boundary from sites worldwide, researchers determined the total sulfur emission from the event.

"Instead of focusing on the impact event itself, we focused on the aftermath of the impact," explained chemist Katarina Rodiouchkina. "We first analyzed the sulfur fingerprint of the rocks within the crater region that were the source of sulfate aerosols released into the atmosphere. These sulfate aerosols were distributed globally and eventually deposited back onto the Earth's surface in the months to years after impact. The sulfur was deposited around the K-Pg boundary layer in sedimentary profiles all over the world. We used the corresponding change in the isotopic composition of sulfur to distinguish impact-related sulfur from natural sources and the total amount of sulfur released was calculated through mass balance."

The study found that approximately 67 +/- 39 billion tons of sulfur were released into the atmosphere - a figure about five times lower than prior estimates derived from numerical models. This suggests that the resulting "impact winter" was less severe than previously thought. The less drastic temperature decline and faster climate recovery may have contributed to the survival of 25% of species following the event. Although sulfur remains a significant driver of global cooling, recent research from the Royal Observatory of Belgium and Vrije Universiteit Brussel indicates that a massive plume of fine, micrometer-sized dust particles likely played a key role in blocking sunlight and extending the period of darkness, further exacerbating the environmental crisis.

This research involved collaborations among institutions such as Lulea University of Technology, Ghent University, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Royal Observatory of Belgium, Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Leibniz-Institute for Baltic Sea Research Warnemunde, University of Greifswald, University of Rostock, Australian Laboratory Services Scandinavia AB, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, and the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences. Funding was provided by the Research Foundation Flanders (FWO) through the EOS-Excellence of Science program, VUB Strategic Research Program, Chicxulub BRAIN-be project, and FED-tWIN MicroPAST project, among others.

Research Report:Reduced contribution of sulfur to the mass extinction associated with the Chicxulub impact event

Related Links
 Vrije Universiteit Brussel
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
IRON AND ICE
Massive asteroid strikes left no lasting impact on Earth's climate
 London, UK (SPX) Dec 05, 2024
 A new study led by researchers from University College London reveals that two massive asteroid impacts that occurred approximately 35.65 million years ago had no long-term effect on Earth's climate. Despite their immense size, the asteroids, which formed the Popigai crater in Siberia and the Chesapeake Bay crater in the United States, did not induce sustained climatic shifts. The asteroids struck Earth about 25,000 years apart during the late Eocene epoch. The larger of the two created the 60-mil ... read more
IRON AND ICE
Achieving High Precision for In-Orbit Instrument Calibration

 Hexagon to acquire Septentrio driving advancements in mission-critical navigation and autonomy

 ISS crew prepares for spacewalks and advances scientific research

 NSF and ISS Lab allocate funding for space research projects
IRON AND ICE
Stratolaunch Awarded 247M by Missile Defense Agency for Hypersonic Flight Testing

 Rocket Lab to Provide Hypersonic Test Launches for Department of Defense

 Westinghouse Awarded NASA DOE Contract for Space Microreactor Development

 SpaceX launches 21 Starlinks using 1st-stage on it's 25th mission; launches NRO spysat from Vandenberg
IRON AND ICE
NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs

 January's Night Sky Notes: The Red Planet

 Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
IRON AND ICE
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
IRON AND ICE
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033

 Siemens launches initiative to support startups with advanced technology

 AST SpaceMobile secures long-term spectrum access to advance space-based cellular services

 India's space economy to grow nearly 5 times in next decade
IRON AND ICE
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Mexico hails $5 bn Amazon investment in face of Trump threats
IRON AND ICE
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins

 SETI Forward celebrates the future of cosmic exploration

 An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
IRON AND ICE
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.