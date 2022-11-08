Airbus and Space Compass to target Japanese market for mobile and EO solutions

Airbus HAPS Connectivity Business (Airbus HAPS) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Space Compass Corporation of Japan (Space Compass) for a cooperation agreement to service the Japanese market with mobile connectivity and earth observation services from the Stratosphere with Airbus' record breaking Zephyr platform.
Samer Halawi, Chief Executive of Airbus HAPS, commented on the agreement: "Our dedicated team will be working closely with Space Compass to offer 4G/5G low-latency mobile services, at unprecedented economics. Our innovative, record-breaking, green-energy-powered, platform is attracting interest from multiple mobile network operators and satellite and other service providers globally".
Airbus HAPS is an Airbus subsidiary, which intends to provide new environmentally-friendly services from its stratospheric-operating, Zephyr solar-powered aircraft for Mobile Connectivity, Platform Mobility, Earth Observation and for Government applications. With the ability to provide low-latency 4G/5G services, Zephyr acts as a tower in the sky, complementing terrestrial networks, and providing MNOs with a profitable solution to serve rural and remote areas as well as an emergency response.
Related Links
Space Compass
Airbus
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Spire Global unveils solution for dark shipping detection
|
Thanks for being there;
We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.
With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.
Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.
If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
|
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly
|
|
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once
credit card or paypal
Vienna VA (SPX) Nov 08, 2022
Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) has unveiled a dark shipping detection solution to track vessels that manipulate their reported position in order to conceal nefarious activities.
The Automatic Identification System (AIS) on a vessel helps avoid collisions at sea, track global shipping trends and monitor individual vessel activity; but crew members on board can manipulate the system by turning off the transponder to go dark or 'spoofing' the AIS to report false positions. Typically, this is done in ... read more