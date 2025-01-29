Aerospace Corp and Google collaborate to enhance space weather forecasting with AI

Space weather events, including solar flares and geomagnetic storms, pose serious risks to critical infrastructure such as telecommunication systems and internet connectivity. These phenomena are notoriously difficult to forecast due to the immense volume and complexity of data involved.
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, for example, generates around 70,000 images daily, each containing critical insights into solar activity. Analyzing this extensive dataset - covering various wavelengths and spanning decades - has long been a significant challenge for developing reliable long-term prediction models.
To address this, Aerospace is leveraging Google Public Sector's advanced AI and machine learning technologies. The collaboration combines Aerospace's expertise in space science with Google Cloud's state-of-the-art tools, such as Vertex AI and high-performance computing platforms. This union promises to deliver more precise and timely predictions of space weather events.
"This collaboration is a game-changer for space weather forecasting and a powerful example of how innovation and partnership can drive national security and societal impact," said Kevin Bell, Sr. Vice President of Aerospace's Engineering and Technology Group. "Together, we're not just advancing the science of space weather forecasting; we're also strengthening the resilience of the systems and critical infrastructure that underpin our modern way of life."
The initiative's benefits extend across industries and national security domains. By enhancing the resilience of satellite communications, it ensures reliable global connectivity and data transmission. Accurate predictions of space weather also support the Global Positioning System (GPS), essential for transportation, logistics, emergency services, and more.
Additionally, the collaboration fortifies power grid reliability, reducing the risk of widespread outages caused by geomagnetic storms. The data generated will also assist the U.S. Space Force in protecting critical space assets and ensuring mission readiness.
"We are proud to partner with The Aerospace Corporation to advance scientific discovery and address critical challenges facing our nation," said Jim Kelly, Vice President, Federal Sales at Google Public Sector. "This collaboration demonstrates the transformative potential of AI to benefit society as a whole."
Related Links
Aerospace Corporation
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA Opens New Challenge to Inspire Climate Solutions
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space
India achieves 'historic' space docking mission
Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'
Rocket Lab schedules next Electron launch for IoT constellation operator
Galactic Energy launches five satellites into orbit
ISRO demonstrates restart of Vikas engine
NASA Sets Sights on Mars Terrain with Revolutionary Tire Tech
Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water
New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery
Trump vows to plant flag on Mars, omits mention of Moon return
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk
H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station
China's space station to drive over 1000 research projects
|
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding
The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet
Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau
Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria
Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters