EARTH OBSERVATION
 Aerospace Corp and Google collaborate to enhance space weather forecasting with AI
Aerospace Corp and Google collaborate to enhance space weather forecasting with AI
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 29, 2025

The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace), a national nonprofit operating the only federally funded research and development center dedicated to the space enterprise, has partnered with Google Public Sector to significantly advance space weather forecasting. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing capabilities, the collaboration aims to predict geomagnetic storms with improved speed and accuracy, days ahead of their occurrence.

Space weather events, including solar flares and geomagnetic storms, pose serious risks to critical infrastructure such as telecommunication systems and internet connectivity. These phenomena are notoriously difficult to forecast due to the immense volume and complexity of data involved.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, for example, generates around 70,000 images daily, each containing critical insights into solar activity. Analyzing this extensive dataset - covering various wavelengths and spanning decades - has long been a significant challenge for developing reliable long-term prediction models.

To address this, Aerospace is leveraging Google Public Sector's advanced AI and machine learning technologies. The collaboration combines Aerospace's expertise in space science with Google Cloud's state-of-the-art tools, such as Vertex AI and high-performance computing platforms. This union promises to deliver more precise and timely predictions of space weather events.

"This collaboration is a game-changer for space weather forecasting and a powerful example of how innovation and partnership can drive national security and societal impact," said Kevin Bell, Sr. Vice President of Aerospace's Engineering and Technology Group. "Together, we're not just advancing the science of space weather forecasting; we're also strengthening the resilience of the systems and critical infrastructure that underpin our modern way of life."

The initiative's benefits extend across industries and national security domains. By enhancing the resilience of satellite communications, it ensures reliable global connectivity and data transmission. Accurate predictions of space weather also support the Global Positioning System (GPS), essential for transportation, logistics, emergency services, and more.

Additionally, the collaboration fortifies power grid reliability, reducing the risk of widespread outages caused by geomagnetic storms. The data generated will also assist the U.S. Space Force in protecting critical space assets and ensuring mission readiness.

"We are proud to partner with The Aerospace Corporation to advance scientific discovery and address critical challenges facing our nation," said Jim Kelly, Vice President, Federal Sales at Google Public Sector. "This collaboration demonstrates the transformative potential of AI to benefit society as a whole."

