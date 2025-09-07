24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 AI tool accelerates SAR image analysis with automated object detection
illustration only
AI tool accelerates SAR image analysis with automated object detection
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 07, 2025

ICEYE has partnered with Polish analytics firm SATIM to launch Detect and Classify, an artificial intelligence-driven product designed to transform radar satellite imagery into actionable intelligence. The system integrates ICEYE's high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data with SATIM's machine learning to automatically identify vessels, aircraft, and vehicles with over 90 percent accuracy.

The new product package delivers both SAR imagery and derived classifications in a single dataset, significantly reducing the time required for intelligence gathering. ICEYE said the tool provides a major advantage to armed forces and intelligence agencies by replacing slow manual analysis with near-instant results across maritime, air, and land missions.

John Cartwright, Senior VP of Data Product at ICEYE, explained, "Our goal with Detect and Classify is to empower our customers to make faster, more informed decisions with less effort. This is more than just an analytics tool - we're eliminating a bottleneck between satellite imagery pixels and decision-making, giving our users near-instant situational awareness."

SATIM CEO Jacek Strzelczyk added that the collaboration combines SATIM's large object catalog with ICEYE's global SAR coverage, saying it "eliminates manual analysis bottlenecks and provides customers with direct access to actionable intelligence, improving situational awareness and accelerating critical decisions."

ICEYE operates the largest SAR satellite constellation worldwide, with 54 spacecraft already deployed. Its network offers 25 cm resolution and rapid revisit rates, ensuring continuous monitoring in all weather and lighting conditions. The company's new Scan Wide imaging mode, covering up to 60,000 square kilometers in one capture, further enhances broad-area surveillance for Detect and Classify operations.

Related Links
 ICEYE
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA Scientists Map Plant Productivity with Data from Ocean Satellite
 Washington DC (SPX) Sep 02, 2025
 NASA scientists have developed a new set of tools to monitor plant growth under various conditions throughout the growing season. The hope is that land managers could use these tools to detect sudden drops in plant productivity and to respond earlier to events like heat stress, droughts, and cold snaps. Monitoring the productivity, or how efficiently plants are producing energy through photosynthesis, is essential across various landscapes to sustain ecosystems, support rich biodiversity, and ensu ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN

 Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station

 SpaceX scrubs Starship launch in latest setback

 Irish CubeSat proves wave based control for precise in orbit pointing
EARTH OBSERVATION
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

 First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace

 SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight

 SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight
EARTH OBSERVATION
Over Soroya Ridge and onward

 Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds

 Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter

 Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
EARTH OBSERVATION
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station

 Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days

 Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
EARTH OBSERVATION
Precision CNC for High-Speed Aerospace Impellers

 SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch

 Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development

 SiriusXM activates SXM 10 to bolster North American audio network
EARTH OBSERVATION
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech

 New study links satellite discharges to electron buildup in orbit

 Engineering fantasy into reality

 Indonesian islanders taking Swiss concrete giant to court over climate
EARTH OBSERVATION
Circle versus rectangle: Finding 'Earth 2.0' may be easier using a new telescope shape

 Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth

 Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins
EARTH OBSERVATION
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites

 New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt

 Jupiter core mystery not explained by giant planetary impact
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.