AI tool accelerates SAR image analysis with automated object detection

The new product package delivers both SAR imagery and derived classifications in a single dataset, significantly reducing the time required for intelligence gathering. ICEYE said the tool provides a major advantage to armed forces and intelligence agencies by replacing slow manual analysis with near-instant results across maritime, air, and land missions.
John Cartwright, Senior VP of Data Product at ICEYE, explained, "Our goal with Detect and Classify is to empower our customers to make faster, more informed decisions with less effort. This is more than just an analytics tool - we're eliminating a bottleneck between satellite imagery pixels and decision-making, giving our users near-instant situational awareness."
SATIM CEO Jacek Strzelczyk added that the collaboration combines SATIM's large object catalog with ICEYE's global SAR coverage, saying it "eliminates manual analysis bottlenecks and provides customers with direct access to actionable intelligence, improving situational awareness and accelerating critical decisions."
ICEYE operates the largest SAR satellite constellation worldwide, with 54 spacecraft already deployed. Its network offers 25 cm resolution and rapid revisit rates, ensuring continuous monitoring in all weather and lighting conditions. The company's new Scan Wide imaging mode, covering up to 60,000 square kilometers in one capture, further enhances broad-area surveillance for Detect and Classify operations.
