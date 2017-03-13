Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
DRAGON SPACE
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017
 by Staff Writers
 Nanjing (XNA) Mar 31, 2017


File image.

Yuanwang space tracking ships, which follows the progress of satellites and other space-bound craft, will carry out 19 maritime space monitoring missions in 2017, according to the maritime satellite measurement and control authority on Wednesday.

Yuanwang-5 left port Wednesday and Yuanwang-6 started its journey Monday.

Yuanwang-7 and the rocket transporting fleet will set sail in April.

In 2016, Yuanwang ships completed 14 major scientific research and experiment tasks, including maiden flights of the Long March-7 and the Long March-5, and space journeys of the Tiangong-2 space lab and the Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft.

earlier related report
 Chinese tracking ship Yuanwang-7 starts maiden voyage

Onboard Yuanwang-7, July 26, 2016 - China's new-generation spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-7 sailed into the ocean from the Yangtze River on Tuesday, beginning its maiden mission.

Yuanwang-7 was accompanied by Yuanwang-6. Yuanwang-5 also set out days before.

The three will carry out 10 missions in the Pacific and Indian oceans, including maritime tracking of the manned spaceflight Shenzhou-11, in the latter half of this year, according to the ship's officer.

Shenzhou-11 will carry two astronauts to dock with Tiangong-2, China's second orbiting space lab, set to launch in the fall, allowing two astronauts to live in space for up to 30 days.

China has seven Yuanwang space tracking ships, which have carried out some 70 expeditions and traveled more than 1.5 million nautical miles.

Construction on Yuanwang-7 started in 2014 and it was commissioned on July 12. It is 224.9 meters long, 27.2 meters wide and 44.2 meters high, and has a displacement of 27,000 tons. It is capable of resisting strong typhoons, and can carry 100 days of supplies.

Two rocket carrying ships, Yuanwang-21 and Yuanwang-22, will set out in mid August to transport Long March-5, China's largest carrier rocket scheduled to be launched later this year.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

DRAGON SPACE
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing
 Beijing (Sputnik) Mar 13, 2017
 Chinese state media is reporting that the country's space program has developed a craft capable of both landing on the moon and flying in low-Earth orbit. The new spacecraft is claimed to be able to accommodate multiple astronauts, according to spaceship engineer Zhang Bainian, who Science and Technology Daily cited as comparing the forthcoming ship to the Orion craft currently in developm ... read more
DRAGON SPACE
