Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CARBON WORLDS
Wheat gets boost from purified nanotubes
 by Staff Writers
 Houston TX (SPX) Dec 11, 2017


Rice University researchers tested the effects of carbon nanotubes on the growth of wheatgrass. While some showed no effect, purified single-walled nanotubes in water (5) enhanced the plants' growth, while the same nanotubes in a solvent (6) retarded their development. The photos at left show the plants after four days and at right after eight days, with odd-numbered plants growing in water and evens in a solvent. Numbers 1 and 2 are controls without nanotubes; 3-4 contain raw single-walled tubes; 5-6 purified single-walled tubes; 7-8 raw multi-walled tubes; 9-10 low-concentration iron-oxide nanoparticles and 11-12 high-concentration iron-oxide nanoparticles. High resolution images and detailed captions are available here

The introduction of purified carbon nanotubes appears to have a beneficial effect on the early growth of wheatgrass, according to Rice University scientists. But in the presence of contaminants, those same nanotubes could do great harm.

The Rice lab of chemist Andrew Barron grew wheatgrass in a hydroponic garden to test the potential toxicity of nanoparticles on the plant. To their surprise, they found one type of particle dispersed in water helped the plant grow bigger and faster.

They suspect the results spring from nanotubes' natural hydrophobic (water-avoiding) nature that in one experiment apparently facilitated the plants' enhanced uptake of water.

The research appears in the Royal Society of Chemistry journal Environmental Science: Nano.

The lab mounted the small-scale study with the knowledge that the industrial production of nanotubes will inevitably lead to their wider dispersal in the environment. The study cited rapid growth in the market for nanoparticles in drugs, cosmetic, fabrics, water filters and military weapons, with thousands of tons produced annually.

Despite their widespread use, Barron said few researchers have looked at the impact of environmental nanoparticles - whether natural or man-made - on plant growth.

The researchers planted wheatgrass seeds in multiple replicates in cotton wool and fed them with dispersions that contained raw single-walled or multi-walled nanotubes, purified single-walled nanotubes or iron oxide nanoparticles that mimicked leftover catalyst often attached to nanotubes. The solutions were either water or tetrahydrofuran (THF), an industrial solvent. Some of the seeds were fed pure water or THF as a control.

After eight days, the plantings showed that purified single-walled nanotubes in water enhanced the germination rate and shoot growth of wheatgrass, which grew an average of 13 percent larger than plants in plain water. Raw single- and multi-walled nanotubes and particles in either solution had little effect on the plants' growth, they found.

However, purified single-walled nanotubes in THF retarded plant development by 45 percent compared to single-walled nanotubes in water, suggesting the nanotubes act as a carrier for the toxic substance.

The concern, Barron said, is that if single-walled nanotubes combine with organic pollutants like pesticides, industrial chemicals or solvents in the environment, they may concentrate and immobilize the toxins and enhance their uptake by plants.

Nothing seen in the limited study indicated whether carbon nanotubes in the environment, and potentially in plants, will rise up the food chain and be harmful to humans, he said.

On the other hand, the researchers said it may be worth looking at whether hydrophobic substrates that mimic the positive effects observed in single-walled nanotubes could be used for high-efficiency channeling of water to seeds.

"Our work confirms the importance of thinking of nanomaterials as part of a system rather in isolation," Barron said. "It is the combination with other compounds that is important to understand."

Research paper

CARBON WORLDS
Physicists from MSU stretched a diamond using an electric field
 Moscow, Russia (SPX) Dec 11, 2017
 A research team from the Faculty of Physics of Lomonosov Moscow State University found out a stretching of acicular diamond crystallites under action of an electric field. Deformation occurring during the stretching causes changes in luminescence spectrum. This effect can be used for development electric field detectors and other quantum optic devices. The work was published in Nano Letters maga ... read more
Related Links
 Rice University
 Carbon Worlds - where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CARBON WORLDS
Tech titans ramp up tools to win over children

 Spaceships and Politics: Sputnik Talks to Cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev

 Aerospace and Mitchell Institute release new report on policy needs for space operations

 UAE launches programme to send astronauts into space
CARBON WORLDS
Nozzle Assemblies Complete for Exploration Mission-1 Solid Rocket Boosters

 Rocket Lab to launch rocket from New Zealand

 SpaceX's Elon Musk to launch his own car into deep space

 ISRO eyes one rocket launch a month in 2018
CARBON WORLDS
Space program should focus on Mars, says editor of New Space

 EU exempts fuel for ExoMars mission from Russian sanctions

 NASA's oldest Mars rover survives another harsh winter

 Mars Rover Team's Tilted Winter Strategy Works
CARBON WORLDS
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
CARBON WORLDS
mu Space becomes first Thai startup to acquire satellite license

 Regulation and compliance for nontraditional space missions

 Orbital ATK purchase by Northrop Grumman approved by shareholders

 UK space launch program receives funding boost from Westminster
CARBON WORLDS
Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 Nature's toughest substances decoded

 Penn researchers establish universal signature fundamental to how glassy materials fail

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics
CARBON WORLDS
Two Super-Earths around red dwarf K2-18

 U of T researcher finds Earth-like conditions in little-known exoplanet - and discovers a new planet

 A New Spin to Solving Mystery of Stellar Companions

 The CHEOPS scientific instrument is complete
CARBON WORLDS
New Horizons Corrects Its Course in the Kuiper Belt

 Wrapping up 2017 one year out from MU69

 Jupiter Blues

 Research bolsters possibility of plate tectonics on Europa



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement