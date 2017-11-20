Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TIME AND SPACE
What is the computational power of the universe?
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 20, 2017


... The universe has already processed a similar problem physically. Everywhere you look, empty space has a background energy density that is very close to zero.

Can a close look at the universe give us solutions to problems too difficult for a computer - even if we built a computer larger than a planet? Physicist Stephen Jordan reflects on this question in a new video by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), along with a new scientific paper that considers one particular tough problem the universe might answer.

In The Computational Power of the Universe, Jordan does not imagine what we could learn if humanity somehow converted the entire cosmos into a vast computing device (however marvelous a science-fiction premise that idea might make).

Rather, he asks, now that the universe has undergone billions of years of change in accordance with the laws of nature, can we use what we see through our telescopes to gain insights into difficult computational problems?

After all, computers crunch numbers to simulate complex change. What if we consider the cosmos to be the output of a 13.7-billion year computation?

Jordan's new paper - one in a series he and his colleagues are working on - looks at a specific example. One computer-stumping question is called the number partitioning problem: If you had a pile of millions of very large numbers and wanted to divide them into two equal piles, how would you do it? The math is so difficult that it's been considered as a practical basis for cryptography.

As it turns out, the universe has already processed a similar problem physically. Everywhere you look, empty space has a background energy density that is very close to zero.

This near-zero value, which Einstein referred to as the Cosmological Constant, implies that the balance between energy contributions from different fields related to fundamental universal forces somehow got sorted out well enough that we ended up with a fairly stable material universe. In essence, we live in a particular solution to partitioning.

Are there other tough problems out there to which the universe holds a shortcut? ...to be continued.

Research paper

TIME AND SPACE
Cosmos code helps probe space oddities
 Austin TX (SPX) Nov 08, 2017
 Black holes make for a great space mystery. They're so massive that nothing, not even light, can escape a black hole once it gets close enough. A great mystery for scientists is that there's evidence of powerful jets of electrons and protons that shoot out of the top and bottom of some black holes. Yet no one knows how these jets form. Computer code called Cosmos now fuels supercomputer si ... read more
Related Links
 National Institute of Standards and Technology
 Understanding Time and Space

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TIME AND SPACE
SSL Selected to Conduct Power and Propulsion Study for NASA's Deep Space Gateway Concept

 NanoRacks launches Full External Cygnus Deployer on OA-8 to ISS

 Robotic arm reaches out and grapples Cygnus

 MDA Selects AdaCore's GNAT Pro Assurance Development Platform for ISS Software
TIME AND SPACE
NASA launches next-generation weather satellite

 SpaceX postpones launch of secretive Zuma mission

 Baikonur for Russia, Kazakhstan offers UAE Baikonur for launches

 The state of commercial spaceports in 2017
TIME AND SPACE
NASA Selects Instrument for Future International Mission to Martian Moons

 Fracture swarms on Mars driven by ancient tectonics

 Mars 2020 Mission performs first supersonic parachute test

 New partnership on Mars drone applications research
TIME AND SPACE
China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites
TIME AND SPACE
Astronaut meets volcano

 Space Launch plans UK industry tour

 European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval
TIME AND SPACE
Diagonal methods for expensive global optimization developed by Russian scientists

 China maintains reign over world supercomputer rankings

 Lockheed Martin Achieves Long Range Discrimination Radar Critical Design Review On-Schedule

 Study explains how droplets can levitate on liquid surfaces
TIME AND SPACE
Our Living Planet Shapes the Search for Life Beyond Earth

 Images of strange solar system visitor peel away some of the mystery

 NASA plans mission to study why planets lose their atmospheres

 Closest temperate world orbiting quiet star discovered
TIME AND SPACE
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement