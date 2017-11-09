Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Morocco

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Kourou, French Guiana (ESA) Nov 09, 2017
Arianespace has launched a Vega rocket to deliver an Earth observation satellite into orbit for the Kingdom of Morocco.
Liftoff of Vega's 11th mission from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana came at 01:42 GMT on 8 November (02:42 CET; 22:42 local time on 7 November).
With a mass at liftoff of 1110 kg, Mohammed VI-A was manoeuvred into its target Sun-synchronous orbit about 55 minutes into the mission after a series of burns of Vega's upper stage.
Complying with debris regulations to help keep space clean, Vega's upper stage fired a final time to burn up high in the atmosphere over the ocean.
Vega is a 30 m-high, four-stage vehicle designed to accommodate small scientific and Earth observation payloads of 300-2500 kg, depending on the orbit.
Paris (SPX) Oct 31, 2017
Brazilian operator Embratel Star One and U.S. satellite manufacturer SSL (Space Systems Loral) have chosen Arianespace to launch the Embratel Star One D2 satellite. Arianespace reports the signature of a launch contract for the Embratel Star One D2 satellite for Brazilian operator Embratel Star One, a subsidiary of Embratel. It will be launched in 2019 by an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana ... read more
Related Links
Space Transportation at ESA
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement