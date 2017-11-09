Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ROCKET SCIENCE
Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Morocco
 by Staff Writers
 Kourou, French Guiana (ESA) Nov 09, 2017


File image of a Vega night launch.

Arianespace has launched a Vega rocket to deliver an Earth observation satellite into orbit for the Kingdom of Morocco.

Liftoff of Vega's 11th mission from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana came at 01:42 GMT on 8 November (02:42 CET; 22:42 local time on 7 November).

With a mass at liftoff of 1110 kg, Mohammed VI-A was manoeuvred into its target Sun-synchronous orbit about 55 minutes into the mission after a series of burns of Vega's upper stage.

Complying with debris regulations to help keep space clean, Vega's upper stage fired a final time to burn up high in the atmosphere over the ocean.

Vega is a 30 m-high, four-stage vehicle designed to accommodate small scientific and Earth observation payloads of 300-2500 kg, depending on the orbit.

+ More about Vega

ROCKET SCIENCE
Arianespace to launch Embratel Star One D2
 Paris (SPX) Oct 31, 2017
 Brazilian operator Embratel Star One and U.S. satellite manufacturer SSL (Space Systems Loral) have chosen Arianespace to launch the Embratel Star One D2 satellite. Arianespace reports the signature of a launch contract for the Embratel Star One D2 satellite for Brazilian operator Embratel Star One, a subsidiary of Embratel. It will be launched in 2019 by an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana ... read more
Related Links
 Space Transportation at ESA
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

