U.S. Army orders Counter Fire Target Acquisition Radar System

by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 31, 2017
Lockheed Martin received $1.5 billion from the U.S. Army to produce and deploy the Counterfire Target Acquisition Radar System.
The radar system, also known as AN/TPQ-53 is a modern sensor system designed to detect, classify, track and determine the location of enemy artillery assets. Targets can include enemy mortars, cannons and rockets.
The Army procured the system as a replacement for existing AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-37 Firefinder radar systems. The service says the more modern platform offers improved mobility, reliability and performance.
Work locations will be determined with each order. Lockheed Martin is expected to complete the contract by March 2022.
The U.S. Army Contracting Command will oversee the project.
