U.S. Air Force to receive first fully operational F-35A squadron

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
(UPI) Aug 29, 2017
The U.S. Air Force is poised to activate its first fully combat capable squadron of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets following completion of software upgrades.
The 34th Fighter Squadron located at Hill Air Force Base in Utah is expected to receive the first F-35s equipped with the finalized Block 3F software in September. The Block 3F upgrade will allow the F-35 to fully utilize its weapons and sensor systems, which until now have only been partially operational.
A training squadron at Luke AFB is the next slated to receive the upgraded F-35s, which is also scheduled for September.
The Air Force is considering sending the 34th to the Pacific as a deterrent to North Korean aggression once the squadron is fully operational later this year.
Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson said in a press conference on August 25 that the F-35 would be ready to go into combat if hostilities occur. Marine Corps F-35s currently stationed in the Pacific have not received the upgrades and would not be fully functional.
F-35s currently operating the Block 3 software have some combat capability but would not be able to use the full range of weapons available to the fighter until installed with the certified 3F package. Lockheed Martin has experienced a number of delays finalizing the 3F software.
The F-35's 25mm gun cannot be utilized in some flight maneuvers without the upgrade, in addition toother weapons systems like the AIM-9X short-range infrared air-to-air missile.
The F-35 is a 5th generation stealth multi-role fighter jet that is expected to replace much of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force fighter fleets. It has already been exported in small numbers to several partner nations for training and familiarization, with more expected to follow.
The F-35 is the most expensive weapons program in U.S. history and has experienced numerous design delays and cost overruns. Thousands are expected to be produced for the United States and allied militaries.
Washington (UPI) Aug 25, 2017
Leidos Innovation Group has received a $727.7 million contract for support of the Afghan Air Force and Special Mission Wing helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft fleets, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday. The contract will be fulfilled in Kabul, Afghanistan, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2020. The Army has already obligated $126.7 million in operations and mainte ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement