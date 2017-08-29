Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
U.S. Air Force to receive first fully operational F-35A squadron
 by Stephen Carlson
 (UPI) Aug 29, 2017


The U.S. Air Force is poised to activate its first fully combat capable squadron of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets following completion of software upgrades.

The 34th Fighter Squadron located at Hill Air Force Base in Utah is expected to receive the first F-35s equipped with the finalized Block 3F software in September. The Block 3F upgrade will allow the F-35 to fully utilize its weapons and sensor systems, which until now have only been partially operational.

A training squadron at Luke AFB is the next slated to receive the upgraded F-35s, which is also scheduled for September.

The Air Force is considering sending the 34th to the Pacific as a deterrent to North Korean aggression once the squadron is fully operational later this year.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson said in a press conference on August 25 that the F-35 would be ready to go into combat if hostilities occur. Marine Corps F-35s currently stationed in the Pacific have not received the upgrades and would not be fully functional.

F-35s currently operating the Block 3 software have some combat capability but would not be able to use the full range of weapons available to the fighter until installed with the certified 3F package. Lockheed Martin has experienced a number of delays finalizing the 3F software.

The F-35's 25mm gun cannot be utilized in some flight maneuvers without the upgrade, in addition toother weapons systems like the AIM-9X short-range infrared air-to-air missile.

The F-35 is a 5th generation stealth multi-role fighter jet that is expected to replace much of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force fighter fleets. It has already been exported in small numbers to several partner nations for training and familiarization, with more expected to follow.

The F-35 is the most expensive weapons program in U.S. history and has experienced numerous design delays and cost overruns. Thousands are expected to be produced for the United States and allied militaries.

AEROSPACE
Leidos receives $727M contract for Afghan Air Force support
 Washington (UPI) Aug 25, 2017
 Leidos Innovation Group has received a $727.7 million contract for support of the Afghan Air Force and Special Mission Wing helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft fleets, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday. The contract will be fulfilled in Kabul, Afghanistan, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2020. The Army has already obligated $126.7 million in operations and mainte ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Turning human waste into plastic, nutrients could aid long-distance space travel

 System tests prepare Orion for deep space exploration

 An era of continuous space communications of with TDRS
AEROSPACE
Indian Space Agency, Israeli counterpart to formalize strategic collaborations

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 Equipment for Angara heavy-class rocket arrives at Vostochny Cosmodrome

 Soyuz-2 Rocket to Arrive at Vostochny on September 20 for November Launch
AEROSPACE
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
AEROSPACE
To boldly go where no startup has gone before

 China's satellite sends unbreakable cipher from space

 Xian Satellite Control Center resolves over 10 major satellite faults in 50 years

 China develops sea launches to boost space commerce
AEROSPACE
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Bids for government funding prove strong interest in LaunchUK

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market
AEROSPACE
Lockheed receives contract for Marine Corps AN/TPS-59A(V)3 radars

 45th Space Wing supports successful Minotaur IV ORS-5 launch

 Myanmar's startups map past, shape future with virtual reality

 Scientists launch virtual reality game to detect Alzheimer's
AEROSPACE
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Earth-like planet in star system only 16 light years away
AEROSPACE
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Scientists probe Neptune's depths to reveal secrets of icy planets



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement