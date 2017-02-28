U.S. Air Force equips decoy flight vehicles with anti-jam capabilities

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Feb 28, 2017
Raytheon and the U.S. Air Force have finished upgrading and validating Miniature Air Launched Decoy-Jammers used by B-52 and F-16 aircraft.
The work consisted of six flight tests performed at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. Raytheon says the upgrades improved the navigation system used by the devices while also fitting them with anti-jam capabilities.
Miniature Air Launched Decoys, or MALDs, are expendable flight vehicles designed to look like a U.S. or allied aircraft to confuse enemy forces using integrated air defense systems. The decoys have a jammer variant, known as MALD-J, which navigate closer to enemy targets while jamming electronics.
Under the contract with the U.S. Air Force, Raytheon integrated its GPS Aided Inertial Navigation System, or GAINS II. The company says the system enhances anti-jamming capabilities while reducing unit costs.
"Improving performance while reducing costs is a win for Raytheon and our customer," program director Brian Burton said in a press release.
