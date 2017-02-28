U.S. Air Force equips decoy flight vehicles with anti-jam capabilities

Dulles, Va. (UPI) Feb 27, 2017 - Raytheon received a $128 million contract to support the U.S. Air Force's Mobile Sensors program.

Under the four-year contract, the company will operate and maintain forward-deployed radars including the Cobra King used aboard the USNS Howard O. Lorenzen and the Gray Star radar used aboard the USNS Invincible.

"Raytheon is sustaining and modernizing the advanced sensor systems the Air Force depends on to succeed on today's digital battlefield," Raytheon's Todd Probert explained in a press release. "We will keep Cobra King and Gray Star available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, no matter where they are in the world."

Raytheon adds the company has been involved with the program for 16 years, and developed the Cobra King radar.

Both vessels set to receive Raytheon's radar sustainment services are U.S. Navy Missile Range Instrumentation Ships, which are designed to monitor missile launches and collect data.