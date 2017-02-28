Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
U.S. Air Force equips decoy flight vehicles with anti-jam capabilities
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Feb 28, 2017


U.S. Air Force taps Raytheon for mobile sensors
Dulles, Va. (UPI) Feb 27, 2017 - Raytheon received a $128 million contract to support the U.S. Air Force's Mobile Sensors program.

Under the four-year contract, the company will operate and maintain forward-deployed radars including the Cobra King used aboard the USNS Howard O. Lorenzen and the Gray Star radar used aboard the USNS Invincible.

"Raytheon is sustaining and modernizing the advanced sensor systems the Air Force depends on to succeed on today's digital battlefield," Raytheon's Todd Probert explained in a press release. "We will keep Cobra King and Gray Star available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, no matter where they are in the world."

Raytheon adds the company has been involved with the program for 16 years, and developed the Cobra King radar.

Both vessels set to receive Raytheon's radar sustainment services are U.S. Navy Missile Range Instrumentation Ships, which are designed to monitor missile launches and collect data.

Raytheon and the U.S. Air Force have finished upgrading and validating Miniature Air Launched Decoy-Jammers used by B-52 and F-16 aircraft.

The work consisted of six flight tests performed at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. Raytheon says the upgrades improved the navigation system used by the devices while also fitting them with anti-jam capabilities.

Miniature Air Launched Decoys, or MALDs, are expendable flight vehicles designed to look like a U.S. or allied aircraft to confuse enemy forces using integrated air defense systems. The decoys have a jammer variant, known as MALD-J, which navigate closer to enemy targets while jamming electronics.

Under the contract with the U.S. Air Force, Raytheon integrated its GPS Aided Inertial Navigation System, or GAINS II. The company says the system enhances anti-jamming capabilities while reducing unit costs.

"Improving performance while reducing costs is a win for Raytheon and our customer," program director Brian Burton said in a press release.

AEROSPACE
Transfer of technology deal between Saab and HAL
 Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Feb 28, 2017
 Saab's South African subsidiary has signed an agreement to transfer technology to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Avionics Division. The technology transfer between Saab Grintek Defense and HAL will enable in-country maintenance by the Indian company of Saab's Integrated Defensive Aids Suite system, which has been chosen by India as the electronic warfare self-protection system for Indi ... read more
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
