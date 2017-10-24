U.S. Air Force deploying a dozen F-35s to Japan

Washington (UPI) Oct 24, 2017 - Orbital ATK said Tuesday it has been tapped to produce additional composite components for Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II fighters.

The requested components are F-35 bullnose and blade seals, the Virginia-based company said in a release. The company already makes upper and lower wing skins, engine nacelles and access covers for the aircraft.

The contract is for three years and is worth $24 million, Orbital ATK said.

"Orbital ATK excels at providing advanced composite structures that require robust manufacturing processes to affordably fit our customer's needs," Steve Earl, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK's Aerospace Structures Division, said in a statement.

"We are pleased Lockheed Martin is entrusting us with additional work on the most advanced combat aircraft in the world - the F-35 Lightning II."

Workers will make the products at Orbital ATK's facility in Clearfield, Utah.