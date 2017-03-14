Typhoon continues trials with Brimstone weapon



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 14, 2017



BAE Systems recently completed a series of trials with the Eurofighter Typhoon, testing its high precision MBDA Brimstone air-to-surface weapon.

The trials were held at BAE Systems' facility in Warton, Lancashire, as part of the Phase 3 Enhancement package for the Typhoon aircraft. The effort supports the Centurion program, which aims to transition the U.K. Royal Air Force from Tornado capabilities to the Typhoon by the end of 2018.

During the trials, Royal Air Force pilots few Typhoons carrying four AMRAAM, two ASRAAM, two Paveway IV laser-guided bombs and two launchers each containing three Brimstone missiles. The testing team conducted a total of 40 trials with the aircraft.

BAE Systems officials say the trials' completion marks a milestone for the fighter's development.

"This series of flight trials has included Aero Data Gathering flights to test how the addition of the Brimstone weapon and other assets interacts with the aircraft's flight control system software," BAE Systems chief test pilot Steve Formoso said in a press release. "The results have been excellent, with the pilot maintaining maneuverability whilst carrying a heavy weapons load."

Formoso went on to add the company will continue examining the data from the tests, and said the Brimstone missile will help pilots engage fast-moving targets from longer ranges.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a swing-role combat aircraft procured by Britain and other European armed forces. The plane is capable of carrying up to six bombs in addition to six missiles, a cannon and a targeting pod.

