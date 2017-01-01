Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Two US astronauts complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Jan 6, 2017


Two American astronauts ventured outside the International Space Station on Friday to upgrade the orbiting outpost's electrical system.

Americans Shane Kimbrough, the 49-year-old commander of the six-person crew aboard the ISS, and flight engineer Peggy Whitson, 56, officially ended their expedition at 1855 GMT.

During their approximately six-and-a-half hour spacewalk, the pair installed new adapter plates and hooked up electrical connections for three of six new lithium-ion batteries installed on the station's truss, according to the US space agency NASA.

Japan's uninhabited H-II Transfer Vehicle, or HTV, delivered the batteries last month. The Canadian-built Dextre robotic arm began the installation to pave the way for the astronauts' work.

The new batteries are expected to last as long as the ISS is expected to remain in use -- until at least 2024.

Kimbrough and Whitson were assisted by European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, 38, and Oleg Novitskiy of Russia from inside the station. The entire orbital ballet was conducted by the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Kimbrough and Pesquet are scheduled on January 13 to conduct another expedition to connect the other three lithium-ion batteries.

The vessel that brought the new batteries will be unplugged in February after being loaded with waste and old equipment, including nine of the old nickel-hydrogen batteries. It will then plunge back into the atmosphere and disintegrate over the Pacific Ocean.

Friday's spacewalk marks Whitson's seventh, matching the record previously set by fellow American Suni Williams for the most spacewalks by a woman.

It is also the 196th overall spacewalk for space station assembly and maintenance.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE TRAVEL
Launch of Russia's new progress spacecraft set for February 2
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 01, 2017
 The launch of Russia's Progress MS-05 space freighter to the International Space Station (ISS) is preliminary set for February 2, 2017, although it could be postponed, a space industry source told RIA Novosti. "So far the launch is scheduled for February 2. But if the commission fails due to objective reasons to conclude its work by December 30, as it was declared by Roscosmos [Russia's sp ... read more

SPACE TRAVEL
Tech outlook dampened by political uncertainty

 NASA Assigns Upcoming Space Station Crew Members

 Space station battery replacements to begin New Year's Eve

 Launch of Russia's new progress spacecraft set for February 2
SPACE TRAVEL
SpaceX ready to launch again

 Arianespace to launch JCSAT-17 for SKY Perfect JSAT

 India to develop large scale solid fuel mixer

 Mission contracts secure Commercial Crew operations for coming years
SPACE TRAVEL
Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps

 Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity

 Small Troughs Growing on Mars May Become 'Spiders'
SPACE TRAVEL
China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences
SPACE TRAVEL
Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 OneWeb announces key funding form SoftBank Group and other investors

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
SPACE TRAVEL
How to 3-D print your own sonic tractor beam

 Saab, UAE sign radar support deal

 Elbit contracted for airborne laser designator work

 RADA contracted for high energy laser radars
SPACE TRAVEL
Between a rock and a hard place: can garnet planets be habitable

 The blob can learn and teach

 Searching a sea of 'noise' to find exoplanets - using only data as a guide

 Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-mass
SPACE TRAVEL
York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder

 Juno Captures Jupiter 'Pearl'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement