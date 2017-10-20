Trump order allows Air Force to tackle pilot shortage

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Oct 20, 2017
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order allowing the Air Force to bring up to 1,000 pilots back to active duty as it grapples with an aviator shortage, the Pentagon said Friday.
The Air Force has complained for years that it is struggling to retain pilots, who are often lured away by better-paying commercial airlines.
Additionally, pilots often choose to leave the military due to the strains of extended deployments overseas.
"We anticipate that the secretary of defense will delegate the authority to the secretary of the Air Force to recall up to 1,000 retired pilots for up to three years," Commander Gary Ross, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.
Previously, the Air Force had been limited to recalling 25 pilots.
"The pilot supply shortage is a national-level challenge that could have adverse effects on all aspects of both the government and commercial aviation sectors for years to come," Ross said.
The Air Force welcomed the new rule, but said it could not provide details until it received guidance.
"As the Air Force pursues a variety of initiatives to counter the shortage, it will take care to balance new accessions with voluntary programs for retired and senior pilots to ensure the service maintains a balance of experienced aviators throughout the coming years," Air Force spokeswoman Erika Yepsen said.
General Stephen Wilson, vice chief of staff of the Air Force, told lawmakers this year that the service is short of 1,555 pilots and 3,400 aircraft maintainers.
The Air Force has already boosted pay and incentives to its fliers and reached out to airlines to come up with solutions to the pilot shortage.
Washington (UPI) Oct 20, 2017
After a 14-year battle to vindicate two U.S. Marine Corps aviators who were killed and subsequently blamed for crashing of a MV-22 Osprey claimed the lives of 17 other Marines, a Republican Congressman wants information as to why the pilots were incorrectly faulted for the crash itself. During a joint press conference in Washington, D.C., Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., along with Trisha Bro ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement