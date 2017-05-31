Triumph Group selected for V-22 components



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017



Triumph Group Inc is expected to continue manufacturing components for V-22 aircraft if Boeing Bell is successful in contract negotiations with the U.S. Navy.

The components would be of empennage, elevator, ramp extensions, ramp mounted weapons system floor boards, main landing gear doors and sponsons for the V-22 through 2024.

Triumph will also manufacture cargo ramps and doors included in the renewed statement of work.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Boeing as they negotiate another multi-year contract for the V-22 program," said Dan Crowley, Triumph's president and CEO. "We continue to win work on important military programs, and we are winning back work thanks to the investments made to improve efficiency, quality and schedule in our manufacturing process."

The V-22 Osprey Multi-year 3 contract is to be negotiated before the end of the year. It would extend the statement of work Triumph currently has on the V-22 Multi-year 2 contract. It would also reinstate work awarded to Triumph in the first multi-year order, but not renewed for the second contract.

Triumph said deliveries of the components in support of the Multi-year 3 contract would begin in 2019.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Pennsylvania, manufactures, repairs and overhauls various aircraft structures, components and accessories.

The V-22 by Boeing Bell is a tiltrotar aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing and short takeoff and landing capabilities. It was first produced in 1988 for the U.S. Marines as a cargo and troop transport plane.

Washington (UPI) May 30, 2017





Britain's Royal Navy has handed over seven surplus Sea King helicopters to Pakistan. The handover took place in Britain earlier this month and was conducted in a ceremony attended by Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the U.K. Pakistani officials said in a press release that the helicopters are to undergo maintenance services by M/s Vector Aerospace before they are sh ... read more

Related Links

