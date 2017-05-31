Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Triumph Group selected for V-22 components
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017


Triumph Group Inc is expected to continue manufacturing components for V-22 aircraft if Boeing Bell is successful in contract negotiations with the U.S. Navy.

The components would be of empennage, elevator, ramp extensions, ramp mounted weapons system floor boards, main landing gear doors and sponsons for the V-22 through 2024.

Triumph will also manufacture cargo ramps and doors included in the renewed statement of work.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Boeing as they negotiate another multi-year contract for the V-22 program," said Dan Crowley, Triumph's president and CEO. "We continue to win work on important military programs, and we are winning back work thanks to the investments made to improve efficiency, quality and schedule in our manufacturing process."

The V-22 Osprey Multi-year 3 contract is to be negotiated before the end of the year. It would extend the statement of work Triumph currently has on the V-22 Multi-year 2 contract. It would also reinstate work awarded to Triumph in the first multi-year order, but not renewed for the second contract.

Triumph said deliveries of the components in support of the Multi-year 3 contract would begin in 2019.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Pennsylvania, manufactures, repairs and overhauls various aircraft structures, components and accessories.

The V-22 by Boeing Bell is a tiltrotar aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing and short takeoff and landing capabilities. It was first produced in 1988 for the U.S. Marines as a cargo and troop transport plane.

AEROSPACE
Britain's Royal Navy delivers Sea King helicopters to Pakistan
 Washington (UPI) May 30, 2017
 Britain's Royal Navy has handed over seven surplus Sea King helicopters to Pakistan. The handover took place in Britain earlier this month and was conducted in a ceremony attended by Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the U.K. Pakistani officials said in a press release that the helicopters are to undergo maintenance services by M/s Vector Aerospace before they are sh ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
Conch shells may inspire better helmets, body armor

 MIT researchers engineer shape-shifting food

 DARPA Picks Design for Next-Generation Spaceplane

 SDL-Supported SmallSat Launched from International Space Station
AEROSPACE
Successful launch puts New Zealand in space race

 Russia to create new Super-Heavy Class rocket after 2025

 Neptune: Neutralizer-free plasma propulsion

 Spaceflight buys Electron Rocket from Rocket Lab
AEROSPACE
Preparations Continue Before Driving into 'Perseverance Valley'

 Schiaparelli landing investigation completed

 HI-SEAS Mission V Mars simulation marks midway point

 Deciphering the fluid floorplan of a planet
AEROSPACE
California Woman Charged for Trying to Hand Over Sensitive Space Tech to China

 A cabin on the moon? China hones the lunar lifestyle

 China tests 'Lunar Palace' as it eyes moon mission

 China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020
AEROSPACE
Government space program spending reaches 62B dollars in 2016

 New Target Date for Second Iridium NEXT Launch

 Satellite industry supports FCC proposal to reduce internet regulations for service providers

 AsiaSat 9 ready for shipment
AEROSPACE
New Zealand company partners with U.S. Army for engineered skin

 New method allows real-time monitoring of irradiated materials

 Neutron lifetime measurements take new shape for in situ detection

 Solving the riddle of the snow globe
AEROSPACE
Water forms superstructure around DNA, new study shows

 How RNA formed at the origins of life

 NASA Scientist Parlays Experience to Build Ocean Worlds Instrument

 Scientists propose synestia, a new type of planetary object
AEROSPACE
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement