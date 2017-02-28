Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
Transfer of technology deal between Saab and HAL
 by Richard Tomkins
 Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Feb 28, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Saab's South African subsidiary has signed an agreement to transfer technology to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Avionics Division.

The technology transfer between Saab Grintek Defense and HAL will enable in-country maintenance by the Indian company of Saab's Integrated Defensive Aids Suite system, which has been chosen by India as the electronic warfare self-protection system for Indian air force and Army Aviation Corps variants of the HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter.

The deal, signed Friday at the Aero India 2017 exhibition, is worth $8.5 million, Saab said.

The technology transfer agreement provides for the supply and commissioning of test infrastructure at HAL Hyderabad, along with documentation and training of HAL personnel.

"The export of this technology to India bodes well for future manufacturing and skills transfers, and for building an ongoing mutually beneficial partnership in line with the 'Make in India' initiative," says Trevor Raman, president and chief executive officer of Saab Grintek Defense.

The agreement is for two years and will qualify HAL Hyderabad as a Saab-approved IDAS repair facility.

AEROSPACE
HAL unveils new multirole helicopter at Aero India 2017
 Bengaluru, India (UPI) Feb 15, 2017
 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited showcased a full-scale mock-up of its Indian Multi Role Helicopter during the Aero India 2017 conference in Bengaluru. The new rotorcraft was presented by Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Paresekar and several other government and security industry representatives. The aircraft is being develope ... read more
