Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37
 by Staff Writers
 Sriharikota, India (SPX) Feb 21, 2017


PSLV-C37 rockets into polar orbit.

On February 15, 2017, PSLV-C37, the 39th mission of the workhorse launch vehicle of ISRO, injected ISRO's Cartosat-2 Series Satellite weighing 714 kg and two ISRO Nano-satellites namely INS-1A (8.4 kg) and INS-1B (9.7 kg) and 101 Nano-satellites, from six foreign countries into a Sun-Synchronous Orbit (SSO) at an orbit of 506 km above earth, with an inclination of 97.46 .

The mass of nano-satellites varied from 1 to 10 kg. The total weight of all the 104 satellites carried on-board PSLV-C37 was 1378 kg.

The large number of satellites in this mission demanded adopting innovative approaches in satellite accommodation and mission design.

Apart from conventional satellite adapters, namely, Payload Adapter (PLA) and Multiple Satellite Adapter (MSA), six numbers of custom made adapters were newly configured and used to house the nano satellites.

Some of these adapters allowed multi tier mounting of satellites and few of them were accommodated on the Vehicle Equipment Bay itself. This architecture enabled the optimal utilisation of the payload volume as well as capability.

Next requirement was managing safe separation of these large numbers of satellites within the constraints of limited visibility duration of ground stations and maintaining safe distance between the separated satellites over a longer period of time.

This was managed by designing a unique sequencing and timing for separating the satellites and with complex manoeuvering of PS4 stage to which satellites are attached. The separation sequence, direction and timing were finalised based on extensive study to ensure safe distance among the 105 objects (including PS4 stage) in orbit, which renders 5460 number of pairs.

The next major requirement was to ensure reaching separation command from launcher to respective satellites honoring the predefined sequence, which involves a complex electrical wiring scheme. Any error in the wiring may result in release of wrong satellite leading to undesirable situation of collision between them.

Another innovative feature in this mission was capturing all the separation events of vehicle stages and 104 satellites using a comprehensive video imaging system onboard.

Meticulous planning was done at launch complex, SDSC SHAR on assembling and handling of all sub systems and satellite preparation. Apart from launching SSO, sub GTO and multi orbit missions, PSLV has established once again as a workhorse vehicle to undertake very complex missions like PSLV-C37.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 ISRO
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROCKET SCIENCE
ISRO tests C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV MkIII
 Mahendragiri, India (SPX) Jan 31, 2017
 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully ground tested its indigenously developed Cryogenic Upper Stage for GSLV MkIII on January 25, 2017. The cryogenic stage designated as C25 was tested for a duration of 50 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri demonstrating all the stage operations. The performance of the Stage during the test was as predicted. This is the f ... read more

ROCKET SCIENCE
Endurance athletes: Swig mouthwash for improved performance

 NASA to develop oxygen recovery technologies for future deep space missions

 Russia's first private space tourism craft flight test set for 2020

 Looking to the future: Russia, US mull post-ISS cooperation in space
ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX aborts launch after 'odd' rocket engine behavior

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 India puts record 104 satellites into orbit

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5
ROCKET SCIENCE
Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse

 Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter plays crucial role in search for landing sites
ROCKET SCIENCE
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
ROCKET SCIENCE
Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm

 Why it's time for Australia to launch its own space agency
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA and MIT collaborate to develop space-based quantum-dot spectrometer

 Lasers could give space research its broadband moment

 Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch
ROCKET SCIENCE
Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows

 The heart of a far-off star beats for its planet

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates

 NASA finds planets of red dwarf stars may face oxygen loss in habitable zones
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement