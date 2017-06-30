Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
The First Galaxies Were Even More Violent Than Expected
 by Staff Writers
 Brno, Czech Republic (SPX) Jun 30, 2017


M82, a nearby galaxy showing strong galactic winds. The early universe must have contained many more galaxies like this, or with even stronger activity. X-ray (Chandra) appears in blue; infrared (Spitzer) appears in red; optical (Hubble Space Telescope) appears in orange and yellow-green.

An international team of researchers has shown that the hot diffuse gas that fills the space between the galaxies has the same concentration of iron in all galaxy clusters that were studied in sufficient detail by the Japanese Suzaku satellite. It seems that most of the iron inside the intergalactic gas arose long before the first clusters of galaxies were formed.

The results will be presented this Friday at the annual meeting of the European Astronomical Society, EWASS 2017, in Prague, Czech Republic by Norbert Werner, leader of the MTA-Eotvos University Lendulet "Hot Universe" research group in Budapest, Hungary, and associate professor at the Masaryk University in the Czech Republic and Hiroshima University in Japan.

The team studied the hot gas permeating ten nearby clusters of galaxies and showed that the concentration of chemical elements is about the same in all of them - a third of that observed in our Sun.

These results confirm earlier indications, which suggested that most of the iron in the universe was produced and spread throughout intergalactic space before galaxy clusters formed, more than 10 billion years ago.

The iron, and many other elements, was blown out of galaxies by the combined energy of billions of supernovae, as well as outbursts from growing supermassive black holes.

Only hydrogen, helium, and trace amounts of lithium were produced during the big bang. Most of the elements that we are made of were forged inside stars and released by stellar explosions called supernovae. How well are the elements spread through the intergalactic space has long been an open question.

"If these elements were produced relatively recently, astronomically speaking, then we would expect a different concentration of iron from cluster to cluster. The fact that the distribution of iron appears so homogeneous, indicates that it has been produced by some of the first stars and galaxies that formed after the big bang," says Ondrej Urban, the first author of the study who has been a PhD student at Stanford University when he performed the extensive data analysis presented in the study.

"The remarkably uniform distribution of iron also means that the combined energy of many supernovae and the jets and winds of accreting supermassive black holes were able to mix the elements thoroughly across the universe," says the corresponding author of the study, Norbert Werner.

"A Uniform Metallicity in the Outskirts of Massive, Nearby Galaxy Clusters," O. Urban, N. Werner, S. W. Allen, A. Simionescu and A. Mantz, 2017 June 20, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
'Pompom' Stars May Solve Quasar Puzzle
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
 Gas filaments surrounding stars like the strands of a pompom may be the answer to a 30-year old mystery: why quasars twinkle. Dr. Mark Walker from Manly Astrophysics along with collaborators at Caltech, Manly Astrophysics and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation published this solution June 27 in The Astrophysical Journal. Their evidence comes from researc ... read more
Related Links
 Masaryk University
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Russia's Roscosmos May Provide Indian Astronauts With Training in Future

 Return to the blue

 NASA Selects Army Surgeon for Astronaut Training

 Teachers doubt most students interested in subjects that promote space careers
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
80th consecutive success for Ariane 5 with launch of Hellas Sat, Inmarsat and ISRO

 SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement

 ArianeGroup starts production of VINCI engine combustion chamber

 Amtrak to SpaceX Launch, Wifi hack, Spectacular trip, But where's my SatPhone...
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Mars rover Opportunity on walkabout near crater rim

 Laser-targeting AI Yields More Mars Science

 Opportunity Straightens Wheel, Resumes Driving

 No One Under 20 Has Experienced a Day Without NASA at Mars
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July

 With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
SES Restores Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites

 HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Stanford engineers design a robotic gripper for cleaning up space debris

 Making ferromagnets stronger by adding non-magnetic elements

 A chemical solution to shrink digital data storage

 Smooth propagation of spin waves using gold
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA keeps a close eye on tiny stowaways

 Could a Dedicated Mission to Enceladus Detect Microbial Life There

 New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered

 NASA discovers 10 new Earth-size exoplanets
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Topsy-Turvy Motion Creates Light-Switch Effect at Uranus

 The curious case of the warped Kuiper Belt

 NASA Completes Study of Future 'Ice Giant' Mission Concepts

 King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement