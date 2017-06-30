The First Galaxies Were Even More Violent Than Expected

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Brno, Czech Republic (SPX) Jun 30, 2017
An international team of researchers has shown that the hot diffuse gas that fills the space between the galaxies has the same concentration of iron in all galaxy clusters that were studied in sufficient detail by the Japanese Suzaku satellite. It seems that most of the iron inside the intergalactic gas arose long before the first clusters of galaxies were formed.
The results will be presented this Friday at the annual meeting of the European Astronomical Society, EWASS 2017, in Prague, Czech Republic by Norbert Werner, leader of the MTA-Eotvos University Lendulet "Hot Universe" research group in Budapest, Hungary, and associate professor at the Masaryk University in the Czech Republic and Hiroshima University in Japan.
The team studied the hot gas permeating ten nearby clusters of galaxies and showed that the concentration of chemical elements is about the same in all of them - a third of that observed in our Sun.
These results confirm earlier indications, which suggested that most of the iron in the universe was produced and spread throughout intergalactic space before galaxy clusters formed, more than 10 billion years ago.
The iron, and many other elements, was blown out of galaxies by the combined energy of billions of supernovae, as well as outbursts from growing supermassive black holes.
Only hydrogen, helium, and trace amounts of lithium were produced during the big bang. Most of the elements that we are made of were forged inside stars and released by stellar explosions called supernovae. How well are the elements spread through the intergalactic space has long been an open question.
"If these elements were produced relatively recently, astronomically speaking, then we would expect a different concentration of iron from cluster to cluster. The fact that the distribution of iron appears so homogeneous, indicates that it has been produced by some of the first stars and galaxies that formed after the big bang," says Ondrej Urban, the first author of the study who has been a PhD student at Stanford University when he performed the extensive data analysis presented in the study.
"The remarkably uniform distribution of iron also means that the combined energy of many supernovae and the jets and winds of accreting supermassive black holes were able to mix the elements thoroughly across the universe," says the corresponding author of the study, Norbert Werner.
"A Uniform Metallicity in the Outskirts of Massive, Nearby Galaxy Clusters," O. Urban, N. Werner, S. W. Allen, A. Simionescu and A. Mantz, 2017 June 20, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
Gas filaments surrounding stars like the strands of a pompom may be the answer to a 30-year old mystery: why quasars twinkle. Dr. Mark Walker from Manly Astrophysics along with collaborators at Caltech, Manly Astrophysics and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation published this solution June 27 in The Astrophysical Journal. Their evidence comes from researc ... read more
Related Links
Masaryk University
Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement