Thales demos capability of ballistic missile tracking radar



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Oct 9, 2017



Thales' SMART-L MM radar system has successfully demonstrated its missile-tracking capabilities in a U.S. Navy exercise in Europe, the company announced on Monday.

The radar, mounted on the test tower at a company facility in Hengelo, Netherlands, detected and tracked a ballistic missile at an average range of more than 932 miles for more than five minutes without difficulties.

The ballistic missile was launched from the Hebrides in Scotand for The U.S. Navy's Formidable Shield 2017, an international exercise for the defense against missiles.

Thales said the detecting and tracking of the missile by SMART-L Multi Mission radar sufficient to enable Launch On Remote by BMD-capable naval ships.

"This milestone proves that Thales is a world leader in radar applications for ballistic missile defense," Gerben Edelijn, chief executive officer of Thales in the Netherlands, said in a press release. "With SMART-L MM, Thales can provide armed forces all over the world with a powerful sensor that enables the protection of nation states against the increasing threat of ballistic missiles."

Thales is supplying four SMART-L MM radars to the Royal Netherlands Navy from 2018 onward on the country's four De Zeven Provinciën-class frigates. It will also supply two systems to the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

Washington (UPI) Oct 3, 2017





Saab is supplying its Sea Giraffe Agile Multi Beam Multi-Mode Radar for the U.S. Coast Guard's newest class of ship, the Offshore Patrol Cutter. The order received is for two radar systems and was issued by the U.S. Navy, and carries a value of $16.8 million. Options for additional radars are included and if exercised would bring the contract value to as much as $118.5 million. " ... read more

Related Links

