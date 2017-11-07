Thailand to require fingerprints, face scans for SIM cards

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Bangkok (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
Face-scans or fingerprints will be needed to buy SIM cards in Thailand from next month as the kingdom tries to crack down on electronic fraud and encourage mobile banking.
The new biometric system -- which follows similar requirements in Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan -- will begin on December 15, according to the telecoms regulator.
"We're entering the digital age, our money now is linked to mobile services. By doing this, trust in mobile banking or payment systems will be improved," said Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
"Some people used fake ID to register their SIM cards, which created a problem," he added, assuring users their privacy would be protected.
The face and fingerprint scans will be matched to government data linked to Thai national ID cards.
Tourists will also be required to have face-scans checked against their passport photos.
Thailand launched a pilot scheme in June in its insurgency-torn 'Deep South', where ethnic Malay rebels have used mobile phones to trigger bombs.
"After a trial in the most concerned areas of the country, people liked it, especially the security officials," Korkij Danchaivichit, the NBTC's deputy secretary-general, told AFP.
The lack of regulation in Thailand's SIM card market was highlighted in June when police arrested three Chinese men who had managed to buy nearly 400,000 Thai SIM cards for a "click farm" operation.
The trio told officers they were hired by Chinese companies to boost "likes" for a number of products through the hundreds of smartphones they had hooked up to a computer.
Lisbon (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
The next generation of Internet giants gather this week in Portugal for four days of tech-fuelled networking, nights out and - for the first time this year - surfing of the offline variety. Web Summit, which likes to promote itself as "the Davos for geeks" and provides a platform for startups to hook up with venture capitalists and hear about new trends from industry leaders such as Facebo ... read more
Related Links
Satellite-based Internet technologies
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement